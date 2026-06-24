Lucknow Fire Case: Suspended Fire Officer Withdraws Allegations Against Senior Officials

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suspended fire officer initially accused seniors of negligence.

He later withdrew allegations, citing emotional distress.

The officer apologized, expressed faith in ongoing inquiry.

Lucknow: A day after accusing senior fire department officials of negligence in connection with the Aliganj fire tragedy that claimed 15 lives here, suspended Fire Station Second Officer (FSSO) Kamlesh Kumar Singh on Wednesday withdrew the allegations.

In a video posted on social media on Wednesday, Singh said he was deeply distressed by the deaths caused by the fire and his emotional state had influenced his actions.

"I was misled into making the video. I am extremely saddened by the loss of 15 lives in the incident," Singh said.

Expressing confidence in senior officials and the ongoing inquiry, Singh said he believed a fair and impartial investigation would establish the facts surrounding the tragedy.

He also publicly apologised for the earlier video, in which he had accused the Lucknow chief fire officer (CFO) for the lapses linked to the incident and had sought a review of the disciplinary action taken against him.

On Tuesday, Singh had released a video and written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, claiming that his role was limited to local inspections and reporting and he did not have the authority to grant fire clearances or enforce fire safety norms on a large scale.

The latest statement comes amid the probe into the blaze that broke out in a three-storey building on Usha Mehta Marg in Aliganj on Monday. The building, approved for residential use, was allegedly being used for commercial activities and housed an animation centre on the upper floor and a pet shop and clinic on the lower floors.

Fifteen people were killed and several others were injured in the blaze.

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended four officials in connection with the incident, including FSSO Kamlesh Kumar Singh. Four persons have been arrested so far, and a case has been registered against six named individuals and others under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Act.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and possible violations of building and fire safety regulations.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)