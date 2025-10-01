Low-Pressure System Builds Over Bay Of Bengal, Kolkata Civic Body On Alert

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has activated early preparedness measures following a fresh warning from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) about a developing low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify by Nabami (Wednesday) night, a senior official said.

The official said the civic body has deployed a large number of field workers across Kolkata to monitor and manage waterlogging, taking lessons from last week’s heavy rainfall that caused severe waterlogging in several parts of the city.

"Last week's heavy downpour inundated the city causing widespread inconvenience to residents. This time we are well prepared and have taken all possible measures to prevent waterlogging," mayor Firhad Hakim told PTI.

"We have deployed 176 field workers across the city’s streets to monitor and manage waterlogging. These workers will be tasked with opening and clearing manholes and stormwater drains during rainfall," he added.

The IMD has forecast increased rainfall and gusty winds across Kolkata and southern Bengal, coinciding with the final days of the Durga Puja festival.

A special task force of 20 workers will be on standby for two critical underpasses in the city, Kankurgachi and Ultadanga, to prevent water accumulation, another KMC official told PTI.

The senior official emphasised that excess rainfall, particularly during high tide when lock gates are closed, will inevitably lead to waterlogging.

"Our primary focus is to ensure that water is drained as quickly as possible to minimise disruptions," he said.

Talking further about their preparedness to counter any possible flood-like situation in the city, Hakim said, the city's 86 pumping stations will remain operational.

"In addition, 406 temporary pumps have been deployed in waterlogging-prone areas to expedite drainage," the mayor said.

An official of KMC's drainage department said the system can handle rainfall of up to 20-22 mm per hour.

"However, any rainfall exceeding this threshold will lead to water accumulation. We are monitoring the situation closely, learning from past incidents, and adjusting our response accordingly," he told PTI.

The official noted that the recent downpour had posed significant challenges, but the municipal team is now strategising to better manage similar conditions in the future.

The IMD in a statement said under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over East Central Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood, a low pressure area has formed over West Central Bay of Bengal.

It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal by October 2 morning and cross south Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts around October 3 morning, it added.

Under its influence, thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall are likely to occur over West Bengal on September 30 and October 1, the IMD said.

