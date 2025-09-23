Loudspeakers Allowed Till 12 AM During Ramlila, Durga Puja In Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that loudspeakers at Ramlila performances, Durga Puja pandals, and other religious events during Navratri will be permitted to operate till midnight, a two-hour relaxation from the existing 10 pm deadline.

“I always noticed that our Hindu festivals face difficulties. Ramlila or Durga Puja can never end at 10 pm. When Dandiya can go on all night in Gujarat, when events can happen all night in other states, then why can’t the same be for the people of Delhi? So this time we have given permission for all Ramlilas, Durga Pujas, and cultural-religious festivals to continue until 12 am,” Gupta said.

Under current rules, use of loudspeakers in Delhi’s public areas is prohibited between 10 pm and 6 am. Earlier this year, Delhi Police reiterated that prior permission was mandatory for using loudspeakers or public address systems anywhere in the capital.

In 2023, the then Aam Aadmi Party government led by Arvind Kejriwal had granted a similar exemption for Ramlila and Durga Puja venues.

Separately, the Chief Minister also took part in a cleanliness drive under Sewa Pakhwada to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Issuing a stern message against defacement, she urged politicians not to paste posters with her photo on walls or public property.

“Defacement of property through wall writing and posters is a very big crime that makes the city dirty. I especially urge politicians, no defacement of property will be tolerated. Do not dare to paste posters with my photo,” she warned.