Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday said that at least 3 to 4 protestors are feared dead in the protests in Ladakh, which he called "Gen Z revolution", saying unemployment and taking away of constitutional rights is a recipe for social unrest.

The protest for statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule turned violent on Wednesday after two elderly protestors on hunger strike collapsed on Tuesday. The protestors torched a BJP office and set a security vehicle.

"Today, on the 15th day of our fast, I am deeply saddened to report that widespread violence and vandalism erupted in Leh city. Several offices and police vehicles were set on fire. Yesterday, two of those who had been on a 35-day fast here had to be taken to the hospital, in very critical condition. This sparked widespread anger, and a complete shutdown was declared across Leh today," Wangchuk said.

Gen Z Revolution

"Thousands of young people came out. Some people think they were our supporters. The entire Leh is our supporter. But this was a Gen Z revolution. They have been unemployed for the last 5 years... They are being excluded from jobs... I've always said that this is the recipe for social unrest: keeping young people unemployed and snatching away their democratic rights. There's no democratic platform here today. The Sixth Schedule, which was announced and promised, hasn't been heeded," he added.

Wangchuk appealed to the young generation not to resort to violent steps, as it would thwart his five years of effort.

"I've been fasting for so many years, marching peacefully, and then resorting to violence; this is not our path. I request the young generation to approach the government through peace," he said.

He also urged the government to listen to the problems of the people. "When they (government) ignore peaceful protests and marches, such situations arise. I would urge the government to be sensitive about Ladakh and urge the younger generation to follow the path of peace," he said.

Gen Z's Frenzy

The notable climate activist said the Wednesday violence has disrupted the peaceful protest, which has been going on for the last five years.

"We were getting indications from the youth that they thought the path of peace was not working. Today's incident was the precipitation of such things... No party is so strong in Leh that it can mobilise youth in large numbers. This was protest by the youth was only due to larger issues of umemployment and others...We saw Gen-Z's frenzy today...I understand their frustration over the last five years, but I condemn their way of protest," he said.

"What happened today is very sad. It is being said 3-4 youths have been killed," Wangchuk added.

Omar Abdullah Reacts

Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also reacted to the reports of violence in the Himlayan region, highlighting the demand for statehood from the people of J&K.

"Ladakh wasn’t even promised Statehood, they celebrated UT status in 2019 & they feel betrayed & angry. Now try to imagine how betrayed & disappointed we in J&K feel when the promise of statehood to J&K remains unfulfilled even though we have gone about demanding it democratically, peacefully & responsibly," Omar said in a post on X.