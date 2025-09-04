Kishtwar Landslide: Major Tragedy Averted, 5 Rescued from Collapsed Shed

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesKishtwar Landslide: Major Tragedy Averted, 5 Rescued from Collapsed Shed

A landslide struck the Ratle power project in Kishtwar, J&K, collapsing temporary sheds with five people inside. A swift rescue operation successfully evacuated all individuals.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 03:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A major tragedy was narrowly avoided in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday when temporary sheds at the Ratle power project site were hit by a sudden landslide. The sheds, being used as toilets, collapsed while five people were inside.

As soon as the incident was reported, the district administration launched a swift rescue operation and managed to safely evacuate all five individuals.

The landslide occurred in the Drabshalla area, where debris and boulders from the hillside buried the tin sheds. Panic spread as those inside got trapped, but with the combined efforts of the administration and locals, all were pulled out within a short time.

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Rajouri national highway was shut due to a landslide.

Three Injured, Under Treatment

Officials confirmed that three of the rescued individuals sustained serious injuries. They were immediately shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Doda. Doctors have said all of them are out of danger and are receiving continuous medical care.

Administration on Alert

The rescue operation was personally supervised by Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Sharma, who confirmed that everyone was safely evacuated. He added that the administration is fully prepared to deal with such incidents and no effort will be spared in relief operations.

Union Minister Praises Quick Response

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh spoke with DC Pankaj Sharma after the incident and lauded the administration’s swift action in a post on social media platform X.

He said that saving five lives in such a critical situation was commendable and assured that all possible medical support and assistance were being provided to the injured.

Kishtwar Residents Relieved

While the landslide created panic, the prompt action by the administration and rescue teams prevented a major tragedy. Locals breathed a sigh of relief and praised the efforts that helped avert disaster.

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 03:32 PM (IST)
Jammu Landslide Kishtwar Landslide
