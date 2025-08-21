Kerala Youth Congress Chief Resigns Amid Harassment Allegations From Malayalam Actress

Palakkad MLA and Kerala Youth Congress President Rahul Mamkotathil has resigned from all party positions after facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment. According to some sources, the resignation was not entirely voluntary, as he was asked to step down following mounting pressure from within the party and criticism from senior leadership.

Rahul, who won the 2024 Palakkad bypoll with a landslide margin of 18,840 votes, began his political career with the Kerala Students Union. He later rose through the ranks of the Youth Congress and became an influential figure. In November 2023, he was elected president of the Indian Youth Congress after securing 2,21,986 votes, defeating his nearest rival by over 50,000 votes.

Addressing the media today, Rahul denied that the party had asked him to resign. He said, “There are no complaints against me. No one has named me or accused me of forcing an abortion. Anyone can fabricate a complaint. When the CPI(M) decides, they can easily create one. Let them complain; I can prove my innocence in court. The high command did not ask for my resignation. But I am stepping down as Youth Congress state vice president—not because I am guilty, but because my colleagues should not have to spend their time defending me.”

According to confirmed sources, Rahul has resigned and may continue as an independent legislator from Palakkad until the party decides whether to suspend or expel him. Discussions on the matter are still ongoing, reported TNM.

“She has not mentioned my name. I have not done anything unlawful or unconstitutional,” Rahul told the press.

The controversy erupted after actor and former journalist Rini Ann George alleged that a young Kerala politician had sent her objectionable messages and invited her to a hotel room over three years ago. Although she did not name him, BJP-led protests in Palakkad claimed she was referring to Rahul.

The issue sparked heated debates within the Youth Congress state committee, where several leaders, including state general secretary R.V. Sneha and vice president Vishnu Sunil Panthalam, demanded Rahul’s resignation. Supporters of Chandy Oommen also backed the call for his removal.

Meanwhile, party sources indicated that Abin Varghese and K.M. Abhijith are being considered as potential successors to Rahul as president of the Kerala Youth Congress.

Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan said he had not yet received a formal complaint but assured that the party would take the allegations seriously and act accordingly.