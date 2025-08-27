School Teacher Asks Muslim Students To Skip Onam Celebrations, FIR Filed

Kerala Police have booked a school teacher for allegedly advising Muslim students to abstain from Onam celebrations at an English-medium school in Thrissur district.

The incident occurred at Sirajul Uloom English High School in Kadavallur, where the teacher, identified as Khadija, reportedly circulated an audio message to parents urging them not to let their children take part in the festivities.

Muslims Should Adhere To Islamic Practices: Teacher In Voice Note

In the voice note, Khadija is heard saying that Muslims should adhere strictly to Islamic practices and avoid engaging in customs of other religions. She described Onam celebrations as “polytheistic” and warned that participating in such activities could amount to shirk (idolatry). The teacher further stressed that children should be brought up in an Islamic environment and kept away from the rituals of other faiths.

Following the circulation of the message, a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) worker lodged a complaint, prompting Kunnamkulam police to register a case under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with provocation with intent to cause a riot.

Amid the controversy, the school management suspended two teachers who had sent out separate audio messages discouraging Onam participation. The management clarified that the statements reflected the personal opinions of the teachers and not the institution’s stance.

"As every year, the school will conduct Onam celebrations in a grand manner. Messages regarding the event were already shared with class and PTA groups," the school said in a statement, adding that the suspension was part of the ongoing inquiry.

Onam, the state festival of Kerala, is celebrated by people across communities, symbolising unity and cultural heritage.