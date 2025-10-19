Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSaudia Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Kerala After Passenger Falls Ill Mid-Air

Saudia Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Kerala After Passenger Falls Ill Mid-Air

An Indonesian passenger, Lia Fatonah, fell unconscious and was hospitalised with chest pain.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 11:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 19 (PTI) A Saudia flight from Jakarta in Indonesia to Madinah in Saudi Arabia was diverted to the airport here on Sunday following a medical emergency onboard, airport authorities said.

According to airport officials, Saudia flight 821, which took off from Jakarta, diverted midway after a passenger fell unconscious.

There were 395 passengers and 18 crew members onboard, the officials said.

The flight contacted Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, where arrangements were made for landing and medical assistance.

The aircraft landed around 7 pm, and the passenger, an Indonesian national, was immediately rushed to Ananthapuri Hospital, authorities said.

Airport officials said the hospitalised passenger is Lia Fatonah (37).

Meanwhile, hospital officials said the passenger was brought in with complaints of chest pain, and she is being treated at the emergency unit.

ECG and blood tests are being conducted, they added.

The flight later departed for Madinah around 8.30 pm, airport authorities said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 11:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala News Saudia Airlines
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Festival On Frontlines: Army Jawans Light Up Border With Diyas On Diwali — WATCH
Festival On Frontlines: Army Jawans Light Up Border With Diyas On Diwali — WATCH
Cities
GRAP-II Implemented In Delhi On Diwali Eve As Air Quality Slips To 'Very Poor' Category
GRAP-II Implemented In Delhi On Diwali Eve As Air Quality Slips To 'Very Poor' Category
World
Chainsaw-Wielding Robbers Break Into Louvre, Flee With Napoleon’s Jewels: What We Know So Far About Paris Heist
Chainsaw-Wielding Robbers Break Into Louvre, Flee With Napoleon’s Jewels: What We Know So Far
World
Israel Launches Strikes On ‘Hamas Terror Targets’ In Gaza, Suspends Aid Shipments As Ceasefire Strains
Israel Launches Strikes On ‘Hamas Terror Targets’ In Gaza, Suspends Aid Shipments As Ceasefire Strains
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
How India Is Tackling China's Rare Earth Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget