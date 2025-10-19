Saudia Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Kerala After Passenger Falls Ill Mid-Air

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 19 (PTI) A Saudia flight from Jakarta in Indonesia to Madinah in Saudi Arabia was diverted to the airport here on Sunday following a medical emergency onboard, airport authorities said.

According to airport officials, Saudia flight 821, which took off from Jakarta, diverted midway after a passenger fell unconscious.

There were 395 passengers and 18 crew members onboard, the officials said.

The flight contacted Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, where arrangements were made for landing and medical assistance.

The aircraft landed around 7 pm, and the passenger, an Indonesian national, was immediately rushed to Ananthapuri Hospital, authorities said.

Airport officials said the hospitalised passenger is Lia Fatonah (37).

Meanwhile, hospital officials said the passenger was brought in with complaints of chest pain, and she is being treated at the emergency unit.

ECG and blood tests are being conducted, they added.

The flight later departed for Madinah around 8.30 pm, airport authorities said.

