Kedarnath Yatra Suspended For 3 Days Due To Heavy Rain Warning In Parts Of Uttarakhand

Rudraprayag, Aug 11 (PTI) Yatra to Kedarnath was suspended on Monday for the next three days in view of the MeT department's warning of heavy rain for various districts of Uttarakhand including Rudraprayag.

The Meteorological Centre, Dehradun has issued a warning of heavy rain in most parts of the state including Rudraprayag on August 12, 13 and 14. The Yatra has, therefore, been put on hold for the period as a precautionary measure for the safety of pilgrims, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Prateek Jain said.

The State Disaster Management Department has asked authorities to remain vigilant and on alert mode.

The warning system has been tested and people living on the river banks have been appealed to go to safe places.

JCBs have been stationed in advance in the disaster-prone stretches along the national highways so that immediate action can be taken to open the road in case of an obstruction, he said.

The police force, the PWD and disaster management teams have been instructed to remain constantly alert, the DM said.

The water levels of the rivers are being constantly monitored and weather information and alerts are being issued to the people through various mediums. All these steps have been taken keeping in mind the safety of devotees and citizens.

Six people have died and 42 are reported missing in a flashflood triggered by a cloudburst in Dharali village of Uttarkashi district in the state on August 5. A junior commissioned officer of the Army and eight jawans are also among the missing.

