UP Shocker: Five Of A Family Found Dead In Kasganj Shop; Police Probe Suspected Murder-Suicide

A shocking incident has emerged from Kasganj district in Uttar Pradesh, where five members of a family were found dead inside a shop in the Amapur police station area. The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Satyaveer, his 48-year-old wife Ramshri, and their three children, Prachi, 12, Amravati, 10, and nine-year-old Girish.

According to initial information, all five bodies were discovered inside the premises where Satyaveer ran a welding shop. When the shop remained closed for an unusually long period, locals peered inside through a gap and made the grim discovery.

Bodies Found Inside Shop

Residents reported seeing four bodies lying on a cot, while Satyaveer was found hanging. Police said Ramshri had injury marks on her neck consistent with a sharp weapon. At first glance, it appears that Satyaveer may have killed his wife and children before taking his own life. However, officials stressed that the exact sequence of events will be confirmed only after a thorough investigation.

Door Broken Open; No Signs of Forced Entry

A team from Amapur police station reached the spot and broke open the door to retrieve the bodies. Kasganj Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma visited the scene and assured that the case would be investigated promptly.

The SP said police received information around 6.30 pm that multiple bodies were lying inside the shop. Preliminary findings suggest the deaths may have occurred one or two days earlier, as the bodies had begun to emit a foul smell. Forensic experts and a dog squad have collected evidence from the scene.

Police officials noted that the doors were locked from the inside and there were no signs of forced entry. A cloth tied at the main gate was torn open, revealing Satyaveer’s body hanging inside. The other four bodies were found on a cot, with visible injury marks on Ramshri’s neck.

Satyaveer had been living with his family in the rear portion of the rented premises for the past five years, while operating his welding shop from the front section.

Motive Yet to Be Established

Investigators are still trying to determine what may have led to the suspected murder-suicide. Police are questioning neighbours and attempting to contact the family’s relatives. They are also examining who regularly interacted with the family and whether anyone was aware of any difficulties they might have been facing.

