Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesKarur Stampede: In First Arrest, TVK District Secretary Nabbed Amid Hunt For 2 More Absconding Leaders

Karur Stampede: In First Arrest, TVK District Secretary Nabbed Amid Hunt For 2 More Absconding Leaders

Following the Karur stampede at Vijay's rally, TVK's Mathiazhagan was arrested, along with three others, for spreading rumors. Police seek TVK leaders Anand and Nirmalkumar for ignoring safety warnings.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 10:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a significant development following the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives during actor-politician Vijay’s election rally on September 27, TVK Karur district secretary Mathiazhagan has been arrested. The incident, which occurred at Velayuthampalayam, has prompted Tamil Nadu police to intensify their investigation into the role of senior functionaries of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

Karur Stampede: 3 Others Arrested for Spreading Rumours

 Alongside Mathiazhagan, authorities have detained three individuals accused of circulating rumours about the stampede, including Sahayam, 38, from Perumbakkam, BJP State Secretary (Art & Culture); Sivaneswaran from Mangadu, a TVK member; and Sarathkumar, 32, from Avadi, TVK’s 46th Ward Secretary, news agency ANI reported. These arrests follow directives from Chennai police aimed at containing misinformation and ensuring the investigation progresses unhindered.

Karur Stampede: Police Target Absconding TVK Leaders

According to news agency IANS, police sources confirmed that efforts are ongoing to apprehend TVK General Secretary N. Anand and Joint General Secretary C.T.R. Nirmalkumar, who, along with Mathiyazhagan, allegedly disregarded repeated safety warnings prior to the fatal crowd surge.

According to reports, vehicles were parked near the Velayuthampalayam junction, blocking movement and creating a dangerously overcrowded situation as large numbers of volunteers and members of the public gathered. Local authorities had repeatedly cautioned the leaders about the risk of congestion and suffocation, urging proper crowd control.

The police issued summonses to Anand, Nirmalkumar, and Mathiyazhagan, but the three failed to respond, prompting a special team to trace and take them into custody. Multiple criminal sections, including charges of negligence causing death, have been invoked in the First Information Report (FIR).

The Karur tragedy has sparked widespread shock and political tension across Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a judicial inquiry headed by retired Madras High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan to establish accountability and recommend safety norms for political gatherings. Stalin visited victims’ families, assuring full government support and urging restraint against spreading unverified claims.

Actor Vijay, who leads TVK, expressed deep sorrow over the incident, calling it a “political conspiracy” and demanding an independent probe. Opposition parties, including the AIADMK and BJP, have pressed for accountability from the ruling DMK over lapses that contributed to the stampede.

Also read
Published at : 29 Sep 2025 10:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Tamil Nadu Police Breaking News ABP Live TVK Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam Karur Stampede
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump ‘Very Confident’ On Gaza Peace Deal As He Holds Talks With Netanyahu In White House
Trump ‘Very Confident’ On Gaza Peace Deal As He Holds Talks With Netanyahu In White House
World
Bishnoi Gang Designated Terrorist Organisation In Canada After Mayors’ Appeals
Bishnoi Gang Designated Terrorist Organisation In Canada After Mayors’ Appeals
Cities
Rao Narendra Singh Made Haryana Congress President In OBC Outreach Move, Bhupinder Hooda Appointed CLP Leader
Rao Narendra Singh Made Haryana Congress Chief In OBC Outreach Move, Hooda Appointed CLP Leader
World
PoK On The Boil: 2 Killed, 18 Injured As Civil Unrest Erupts Against Pakistan Govt, Locals Clash With Forces
PoK On The Boil: 2 Killed, 18 Injured As Civil Unrest Erupts Against Pakistan Govt
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Clinches 9th Asia Cup Title, Rejects Trophy from Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Durga Pandal In Bengal Portrays Anti-India Leaders Including Trump As Demons
Breaking: Maharashtra Tussle Over Language, London Stabbings, Pune River Tragedy And Crime Spike Now
Mahadangal: “I Love Mohammad” Poster Row Sparks Violence in Bareilly; Political War Erupts | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Protests Erupt In Peru While Crime And Safety Incidents Reported Across India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Why Congress's Patna CWC Is More Symbolism Than Strategy
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget