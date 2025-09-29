Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a significant development following the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives during actor-politician Vijay’s election rally on September 27, TVK Karur district secretary Mathiazhagan has been arrested. The incident, which occurred at Velayuthampalayam, has prompted Tamil Nadu police to intensify their investigation into the role of senior functionaries of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

Karur Stampede: 3 Others Arrested for Spreading Rumours

Alongside Mathiazhagan, authorities have detained three individuals accused of circulating rumours about the stampede, including Sahayam, 38, from Perumbakkam, BJP State Secretary (Art & Culture); Sivaneswaran from Mangadu, a TVK member; and Sarathkumar, 32, from Avadi, TVK’s 46th Ward Secretary, news agency ANI reported. These arrests follow directives from Chennai police aimed at containing misinformation and ensuring the investigation progresses unhindered.

Karur Stampede: Police Target Absconding TVK Leaders

According to news agency IANS, police sources confirmed that efforts are ongoing to apprehend TVK General Secretary N. Anand and Joint General Secretary C.T.R. Nirmalkumar, who, along with Mathiyazhagan, allegedly disregarded repeated safety warnings prior to the fatal crowd surge.

According to reports, vehicles were parked near the Velayuthampalayam junction, blocking movement and creating a dangerously overcrowded situation as large numbers of volunteers and members of the public gathered. Local authorities had repeatedly cautioned the leaders about the risk of congestion and suffocation, urging proper crowd control.

The police issued summonses to Anand, Nirmalkumar, and Mathiyazhagan, but the three failed to respond, prompting a special team to trace and take them into custody. Multiple criminal sections, including charges of negligence causing death, have been invoked in the First Information Report (FIR).

The Karur tragedy has sparked widespread shock and political tension across Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a judicial inquiry headed by retired Madras High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan to establish accountability and recommend safety norms for political gatherings. Stalin visited victims’ families, assuring full government support and urging restraint against spreading unverified claims.

Actor Vijay, who leads TVK, expressed deep sorrow over the incident, calling it a “political conspiracy” and demanding an independent probe. Opposition parties, including the AIADMK and BJP, have pressed for accountability from the ruling DMK over lapses that contributed to the stampede.