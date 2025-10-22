Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAfter Sparking Karnataka Leadership Change Buzz, Siddaramaiah's Son Yathindra Backtracks On Remark

After Sparking Karnataka Leadership Change Buzz, Siddaramaiah's Son Yathindra Backtracks On Remark

MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah refuted leadership change rumors in Karnataka, stating the high command's stance. He clarified his earlier remarks suggesting a successor to his father, CM Siddaramaiah.

By : IANS | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 07:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bengaluru, Oct 22 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son and MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Wednesday clarified that there will be no leadership change in the state.

“Our high command has made it clear that there is no change of leadership in Karnataka. Whenever elections approach, the BJP claims there will be a change in leadership. But we know the reality within our party,” said Yathindra.

Earlier, Yathindra had claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is at the fag end of his political career and also indicated that Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi would take up his father’s role.

“There is no discussion of leadership change in the state. Our high command has clarified this repeatedly,” Yathindra reiterated.

He added that all discussions regarding the leadership change are speculation, adding that Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has also stated that there will be no change in the state leadership.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that party workers should remain devoted to the party, adding that the leadership has not allowed any room for groupism or any politics.

“If I wanted to indulge in groupism, I could have done anything. But there is no fun in doing such politics,” he said.

Earlier, Yathindra’s statement stirred debate in state political circles, as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has maintained that he will complete his full term and lead the party in the next assembly election.

However, there are some MLAs and supporters in Congress who assert that Shivakumar should be allowed to become Chief Minister, considering his contributions to the party.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 07:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
DK Shivakumar Karnataka Karnataka  SIddaramaiah Yathindra Siddaramaiah Karnakata Congress Karnakata Congress Leadership
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Siddaramaiah ‘In Final Stage Of Political Career’: Son Yathindra Backs This Leader As Successor, Not Shivakumar
Siddaramaiah ‘In Final Stage Of Political Life’: Son Backs This Leader As Successor, Not DK
India
‘Apologise To Sikhs Of Punjab’: AAP Slams BJP After Delhi Minister Alleges ‘Parali Burning Ploy’ On Diwali
‘Apologise To Sikhs Of Punjab’: AAP Slams BJP After Delhi Minister Alleges ‘Parali Burning Ploy’ On Diwali
India
Inside Mehul Choksi's Cell: India Details High-Security, Ventilated Mumbai Jail Barrack For Extradition
Inside Mehul Choksi's Cell: India Details High-Security, Ventilated Mumbai Jail Barrack For Extradition
Cities
Delhi Air ‘Very Poor To Severe’ Post-Diwali As CM Rekha Gupta Says Pollution Lower Than Last Year Despite Crackers
Delhi Air ‘Very Poor To Severe’ Post-Diwali As CM Rekha Gupta Says Pollution Lower Than Last Year
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget