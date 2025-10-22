Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bengaluru, Oct 22 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son and MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Wednesday clarified that there will be no leadership change in the state.

“Our high command has made it clear that there is no change of leadership in Karnataka. Whenever elections approach, the BJP claims there will be a change in leadership. But we know the reality within our party,” said Yathindra.

Earlier, Yathindra had claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is at the fag end of his political career and also indicated that Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi would take up his father’s role.

“There is no discussion of leadership change in the state. Our high command has clarified this repeatedly,” Yathindra reiterated.

He added that all discussions regarding the leadership change are speculation, adding that Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has also stated that there will be no change in the state leadership.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that party workers should remain devoted to the party, adding that the leadership has not allowed any room for groupism or any politics.

“If I wanted to indulge in groupism, I could have done anything. But there is no fun in doing such politics,” he said.

Earlier, Yathindra’s statement stirred debate in state political circles, as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has maintained that he will complete his full term and lead the party in the next assembly election.

However, there are some MLAs and supporters in Congress who assert that Shivakumar should be allowed to become Chief Minister, considering his contributions to the party.

