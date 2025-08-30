Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesKarnataka Man Strangles Daughter To Death, Puts Pesticide In Mouth Over Intercaste Relationship

Karnataka Man Strangles Daughter To Death, Puts Pesticide In Mouth Over Intercaste Relationship

The man had opposed her relationship, as he has five daughters. He feared that an inter-caste marriage would affect the marriage prospects of his other three daughters.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 02:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Aug 29 (PTI) A man allegedly strangled his daughter, forced pesticide into her mouth to stage it as a suicide, and later performed her last rites because she was in a relationship with a young man from a different community, in an apparent case of honour killing, Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Sharanappa S D said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday in Melakunda village here, he added.

“The jurisdictional police received information that an 18-year-old girl died by suicide and her last rites were performed, but there were suspicions about the case,” Sharanappa told PTI.

Local police rushed to the village and confirmed the circumstances, he said.

Police have arrested the girl's father, Shankar.

"The man had opposed her relationship, as he has five daughters. He feared that an inter-caste marriage would affect the marriage prospects of his other three daughters," Sharanappa added.

"Shankar strangled her and poured pesticide into her mouth to make it appear as a suicide. Villagers believed it and participated in the last rites," he said.

A forensic team was dispatched to collect evidence, and police have registered cases of murder and evidence tampering.

"We suspect the involvement of two more people, who are Shankar's relatives. Investigations are ongoing, and if found guilty, they will be arrested as well," the commissioner added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 02:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka Kalaburagi
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
After 2-Day Japan Visit, PM Modi Emplanes For China To Attend SCO Summit In Tianjin
After 2-Day Japan Visit, PM Modi Emplanes For China To Attend SCO Summit In Tianjin
World
Explained: US Court Strikes Down Trump’s Tariffs As 'Illegal' — What Happened And What’s Next
Explained: US Court Strikes Down Trump’s Tariffs As 'Illegal' — What Happened And What’s Next
India
4 Dead, 1 Missing After Cloudburst Hits J&K's Ramban, Rescue Ops Underway
4 Dead, 1 Missing After Cloudburst Hits J&K's Ramban, Rescue Ops Underway
World
PM Modi Rides Bullet Train With Japanese PM Ishiba On Way To Sendai: WATCH
PM Modi Rides Bullet Train With Japanese PM Ishiba On Way To Sendai: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PM Modi Takes Bullet Train Ride with Japanese PM, Highlights India-Japan Tech Partnership | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Massive Landslide in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban: 3 Dead, 4 Missing, Rescue Ops Underway | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Indian Army Rebuilds Washed-Away Tawi Bridge in 12 Hours Amid Heavy Rain | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Vasundhara Raje’s Philosophical Take on Political Setbacks Sparks Buzz | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Meets Governors of 16 Japanese Prefectures to Boost India-Japan Ties | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India’s Economic Ascent: How The World’s Youngest Major Economy Is Poised To Overtake Giants | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget