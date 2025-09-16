The Karnataka High Court has overturned the election of Congress legislator K.Y. Nanjegowda from the Malur constituency in Kolar district, instructing a recount of votes from the 2023 state assembly elections. The decision follows a petition that alleged irregularities during the vote-counting process.

The verdict was delivered by a bench presided over by Justice R. Devadas. The court was hearing an election petition filed by K.S. Manjunath Gowda of the BJP, who had been defeated by Nanjegowda in the polls, news agency PTI reported. After nearly two years of proceedings, the court ruled in favour of the petitioner, setting aside Nanjegowda's election and deeming it invalid.

High Court Puts Order on Hold

Following the ruling, the High Court has granted an interim stay on its own order for a duration of 30 days. This temporary reprieve was granted at the request of Nanjegowda’s counsel, allowing the Congress legislator a window to seek legal recourse.

This interim relief gives the Congress MLA the opportunity to appeal the High Court’s decision to the Supreme Court. The court’s order specifies that if the apex court does not intervene within the 30-day period, Nanjegowda's seat in the legislative assembly will be vacated.