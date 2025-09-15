‘Why Would Anyone Convert If Hinduism Had Equality’: CM Siddaramaiah’s Remark Sparks BJP Fury

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s comments on religious conversions have ignited a fresh political row, drawing sharp criticism from opposition leaders. Speaking at an event, Siddaramaiah remarked, “If there was equality in our Hindu community, then why would anyone convert?”

According to India Today, the Chief Minister further argued, “If there was equality, why did untouchability come into existence? Did we create untouchability? There can be inequalities in Islam, Christianity, or any religion. Neither we nor the BJP asked anyone to convert, but people do convert, and it is their right.”

BJP's Bommai, Ashoka Attack Siddaramaiah for ‘Divisive’ Remarks

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka, strongly criticised Siddaramaiah for focusing on Hinduism in his remarks. “When it comes to equality, you always target Hinduism, don’t you, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah? Do you have the courage to question Muslims on equality?” he asked in a post on X.

Ashoka accused the Chief Minister of selective criticism while drawing attention to practices within Islam. He referred to the Pahalgam terror attack, restrictions on women entering mosques, opposition to the ban on triple talaq, and certain Quranic references about non-Muslims.

He acknowledged shortcomings within Hindu society but emphasised its reformist tradition. “Yes, caste system is a curse within Hindu society, this is a fact. But many great reformers have taken birth to correct and transform Hindu society with time. The Hindu community has the strength to self-correct and change. From Basavanna to Swami Vivekananda, from Dr BR Ambedkar to the present, countless reformers have worked, and continue to work, towards improving Hindu society. But in Islam, the deep-rooted fundamentalism and jihadi mindset have never been questioned or corrected. Even if reformers have emerged, Muslims have never accepted such change,” Ashoka remarked.

He further added that Muslims historically revered figures like Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan rather than reformers such as Saint Shishunala Sharif or Dr Abdul Kalam. Ashoka urged Siddaramaiah to move away from what he described as a “leftist perspective that demeans Sanatana Dharma and Hindus” and instead speak responsibly as a leader.

BJP Criticism Over Caste Survey, Bommai Calls It “Unconstitutional”

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanswamy, also attacked the Chief Minister, accusing him of dividing people along caste and religious lines. “Now the caste survey has options such as Dalit Christian, Lingayat Christian, Vokkaliga Christian. This is nonsense, and he has done this to please Sonia Gandhi,” Narayanswamy alleged, as quoted by India Today.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai joined the criticism, insisting that equality cannot be sourced from religion. “Equality doesn’t come from religion, but from love, affection, and honour. No religion can truly bring equality,” he said.

Bommai termed the caste survey unconstitutional, pointing out that only the Union government has the authority to conduct a census. “If a column is added for converted Christians, then there should also be columns for converted Hindus and Muslims. It is illegal to add a ‘conversion’ column. There already exists an ‘Others’ column which even includes ‘Nastik’ (atheists),” he argued.