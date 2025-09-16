Bengaluru, Sep 16 (PTI) Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday alleged that the agenda of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government behind the "caste census" is to divide the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community in the state.

BJP leaders from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, like former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai, Jagadish Shettar, Union Minister of State V Somanna among others, held a meeting to discuss the strategy ahead of the caste census.

The state's Social and Educational Survey, popularly known as the caste census, will be conducted between September 22 and October 7 at an estimated cost of Rs 420 crore.

"Senior leaders of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community met today and discussed in detail about the caste census, which the state government is planning to carry out. Firstly, the state government has no authority or there is no legal provision for the government to do the caste census, but in the name of socio-economic survey, the Siddaramaiah government is trying to do it," Vijayendra said.

Speaking to reporters here, he alleged that the agenda of the Siddaramaiah government is to divide the Hindu religion, the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community.

"This is not the first time, they had tried it earlier also. We all met under the leadership of former Chief Minister Yediyurappa and we decided in the interest of the nation, state and the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, we have to move forward with more clarity. We have to move forward unitedly, and proper direction has to be given to the entire community," he added.

Stating that senior leaders have been given responsibility to hold discussions with the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha (considered apex body of the community) and senior seers of the community, the BJP chief said they have decided to ensure that the Veershaiva-Lingayat community stays united in the days to come.

To a question on what stand the meeting has taken regarding the Mahasabha's earlier direction to the community to identify their religion as Veershiava-Lingayats during the survey and not as Hindus, he said, "I can only say that...whatever confusion is there in the community and among community leaders, whether it is Veershaiva Mahasabha or Swamijis, those confusions have to be clarified and addressed. Our main agenda is that the community should be united in the interest of the country, state and the community." The Veerashaiva-Lingayats are aware of the Siddaramaiah government's agenda of dividing the community, he further added.

