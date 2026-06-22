Theft At Khatu Shyam Temple, Burglars Escape With Rs 1 Lakh Donation Money

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Over Rs 1 lakh stolen from Khatu Shyam Temple donation box.

CCTV captured two suspects breaking in, police investigating footage.

FIR registered; temple management and devotees demand swift arrests.

A theft was reported at the well-known Khatu Shyam Temple in Karnal's Sadar Bazar area after burglars broke into the shrine and allegedly made away with more than Rs 1 lakh in cash from the donation box. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the temple premises.

The theft came to light on Saturday morning when the temple priest arrived for routine prayers and discovered that the main gate lock had been broken. Upon entering, he found the donation box damaged and the cash kept inside missing. The temple authorities immediately informed the Sadar police outpost.

CCTV Clips Examined

Police teams reached the spot and began examining CCTV footage. According to officials, two suspects can be clearly seen in the recordings. Efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused based on the footage.

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Members of the temple management condemned the incident, saying that targeting a place of worship was highly reprehensible. They urged police to arrest the culprits at the earliest and ensure strict action against them.

Sadar police outpost in-charge Salinder said an FIR has been registered and a forensic science team has also visited the scene. Investigators are reviewing footage from nearby cameras to establish the movement of the suspects.

The incident has sparked anger among devotees and residents, who have demanded enhanced security arrangements around the temple premises.