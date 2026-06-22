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HomeCitiesTheft At Khatu Shyam Temple, Burglars Escape With Rs 1 Lakh Donation Money

Theft At Khatu Shyam Temple, Burglars Escape With Rs 1 Lakh Donation Money

Members of the temple management condemned the incident, saying that targeting a place of worship was highly reprehensible.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Over Rs 1 lakh stolen from Khatu Shyam Temple donation box.
  • CCTV captured two suspects breaking in, police investigating footage.
  • FIR registered; temple management and devotees demand swift arrests.

A theft was reported at the well-known Khatu Shyam Temple in Karnal's Sadar Bazar area after burglars broke into the shrine and allegedly made away with more than Rs 1 lakh in cash from the donation box. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the temple premises.

The theft came to light on Saturday morning when the temple priest arrived for routine prayers and discovered that the main gate lock had been broken. Upon entering, he found the donation box damaged and the cash kept inside missing. The temple authorities immediately informed the Sadar police outpost.

CCTV Clips Examined

Police teams reached the spot and began examining CCTV footage. According to officials, two suspects can be clearly seen in the recordings. Efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused based on the footage.

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Members of the temple management condemned the incident, saying that targeting a place of worship was highly reprehensible. They urged police to arrest the culprits at the earliest and ensure strict action against them.

Sadar police outpost in-charge Salinder said an FIR has been registered and a forensic science team has also visited the scene. Investigators are reviewing footage from nearby cameras to establish the movement of the suspects.

The incident has sparked anger among devotees and residents, who have demanded enhanced security arrangements around the temple premises.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Khatu Shyam Temple?

Burglars broke into the Khatu Shyam Temple in Karnal's Sadar Bazar and stole over Rs 1 lakh in cash from the donation box. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

How was the theft discovered?

The temple priest discovered the theft on Saturday morning. He found the main gate lock broken and the donation box damaged with the cash missing.

What evidence do the police have?

CCTV footage clearly shows two suspects involved in the theft. Police are examining this footage and reviewing nearby cameras to identify and trace them.

What actions are authorities taking?

An FIR has been registered, and a forensic science team visited the scene. Police are actively examining CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the culprits.

What is the community's reaction to the incident?

The incident has sparked anger among devotees and residents. They have demanded enhanced security arrangements around the temple premises.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnal Haryana Haryana. Khatu Shyam Temple Khatu Shyam Temple Theft
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