Trans Woman And 'Foster Brother' Found Dead In UP's Kanpur

Kanpur (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) A 25-year-old trans woman and her 12-year-old "foster brother" were found dead inside their rented house in Khadepur in the Hanumant Vihar locality here, police said on Sunday.

The decomposed body of Kajal was found inside a box-frame bed, while her foster brother Dev's body was discovered lying beside the bed on Saturday night, they said.

Police suspect it to be a case of either robbery or an affair. However, investigation is underway.

The victims hailed from the Mainpuri district. Kajal's mother, Guddi, told police that Kajal and Dev had moved into a rented house about a month ago, owned by a retired soldier.

Kajal's mobile phone had been switched off for the past four to five days, which made her suspicious, her mother said.

On Saturday, she went to Kajal's rented house and found it locked. She then entered the house using a spare key and found the bodies.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Naubasta) Chitranshu Gautam told reporters that the house was ransacked, cupboards were left open, and Kajal's iPhone was missing.

After receiving information about the double murders, senior police officials reached the crime scene with the forensic team to gather scientific evidence. An empty liquor bottle was also recovered from the spot.

During police questioning, neighbours revealed that two youths, Golu and Akash, were regular visitors to Kajal's house. Initial investigations suggest a love affair, as Kajal was involved with one of them.

A CCTV camera installed at a nearby house belonging to a BJP woman leader is being examined for footage.

"The nature of injuries, the missing valuables, and the background suggest both a love triangle and a loot angle," the DCP said.

"We are working on both angles and expect to solve the mystery very soon," he added.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)