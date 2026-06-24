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HomeCitiesThousands Join Muharram Procession In Srinagar Amid Tight Security

Thousands Join Muharram Procession In Srinagar Amid Tight Security

The procession began early in the morning from Guru Bazar and moved through Jehangir Chowk and Maulana Azad Road before concluding at Dalgate.

Written By : Asif Qureshi |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 01:16 PM (IST)

Thousands of Shia mourners participated in the Muharram procession in Srinagar on Wednesday to mark the eighth day of mourning, with authorities putting extensive security and traffic arrangements in place to ensure the event passed off peacefully.

The procession, which has been permitted along its traditional route for the fourth consecutive year, began early in the morning from Guru Bazar and moved through Jehangir Chowk and Maulana Azad Road before concluding at Dalgate.

Large crowds gathered at Guru Bazar from the early hours as the administration had allotted a specific time slot for the procession to minimise disruption to daily activities. Police and civil authorities maintained a heavy presence throughout the route, while the traffic department issued advisories and diverted vehicles in several areas. Commuters, however, faced inconvenience due to restrictions and diversions across parts of the city.

Volunteers stationed at different points distributed drinking water to participants, and water sprinklers were deployed in some stretches to provide relief from the heat.

Senior officials from the police and civil administration joined the mourners at Lal Chowk in a symbolic gesture of solidarity. Special Director General of Police (Coordination) S.J.M. Gillani, Inspector General of Police Kashmir V.K. Birdi, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg and other officers from the police and CRPF were seen serving water and juices to the participants.

Muharram processions along the route had remained prohibited for decades after militancy broke out in Kashmir, amid concerns that separatist elements could exploit large gatherings. The administration restored permission for the traditional march in recent years, and Wednesday's event concluded peacefully.

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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
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Srinagar Muharram JK News
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