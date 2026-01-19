Wedding Celebrations Turn Tragic As Bus Carrying Guests Overturns, 9 Killed And Over 80 Injured

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesWedding Celebrations Turn Tragic As Bus Carrying Guests Overturns, 9 Killed And Over 80 Injured

The bus, travelling from Chhattisgarh, overturned due to suspected brake failure. Injured passengers were hospitalised, with critically wounded individuals transferred to Ranchi for advanced care.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 08:41 AM (IST)
At least nine people were killed and more than 80 others injured after a bus carrying a wedding party overturned in Jharkhand’s Latehar district on Sunday (January 18), police said. The accident occurred in the Orsa Bangladhara valley under the Mahuadand police station limits.

Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav said the bus was travelling from Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh to Mahuadand in Latehar when it lost control and overturned. Five people died on the spot, including four women, while the injured were rushed to hospitals for treatment.

CM Directs Medical Aid For The Injured

Another official said two more people died during treatment at Latehar hospital, while two others succumbed to their injuries at Gumla Sadar Hospital. Gumla Civil Surgeon Shambhunath Chaudhary said nine injured patients were referred to the Sadar Hospital, of whom two were declared dead.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the incident and, in a post on social media platform X, directed the Latehar deputy commissioner to ensure proper medical facilities for all those injured.

Critically Injured Shifted To RIMS Ranchi

Sub-divisional magistrate Vipin Kumar Dubey said 60 injured were admitted to the Mahuadand Community Health Centre, while more than 20 were taken to a private hospital. He added that 32 critically injured patients were being referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for advanced treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Reshanti Devi (35), Prema Devi (37), Sita Devi (45), Sonmati Devi (55), Sukhna Bhuiyan (40) and Vijay Bhuiyan. The identity of one woman who died at Latehar hospital is yet to be confirmed.

Brake Failure Cited As Cause Of Accident

Bus driver Vikas Pathak said around 90 passengers were on board at the time of the accident. He claimed the crash occurred due to brake failure. Despite attempting to stop the vehicle by using the handbrake and switching off the engine, he was unable to regain control, following which the bus overturned.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed and injured in the bus accident?

At least nine people were killed and more than 80 others were injured when a bus carrying a wedding party overturned.

Where did the bus accident take place?

The accident occurred in the Orsa Bangladhara valley under the Mahuadand police station limits in Jharkhand's Latehar district.

What was the suspected cause of the bus accident?

The bus driver claimed that the accident happened due to brake failure. He stated he lost control of the vehicle despite attempts to stop it.

What measures were taken for the injured passengers?

Injured passengers were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Critically injured patients were referred to RIMS Ranchi for advanced medical care.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 08:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bus Accident Jharkhand News
