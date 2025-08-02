Jharkhand Assembly Session Adjourned After Obituaries, To Reconvene On Aug 4

Ranchi, Aug 1 (PTI) The five-day monsoon session of Jharkhand Assembly commenced on Friday, but was adjourned shortly after it began, following obituary references to several eminent personalities who died recently.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto said the first supplementary budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year and some bills will be tabled during the session, which will reconvene on August 4. The session will end on August 7.

"I hope all members will play an active and positive role during the session. Our discussions and decisions will be fruitful only when they improve the lives of common people," he said.

The Speaker also prayed for the good health of former chief minister Shibu Soren.

"His contribution to Jharkhand is not hidden to anyone," he said.

Soren (81) has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi for over a month.

The speaker recognised BJP's Hatia MLA Naveen Jaiswal as the opposition chief whip, and Dhanbad MLA Raj Sinha and Bagodar MLA Nagendra Mahto as whips.

Members of the House observed a minute's silence in memory of politicians, artists, social workers, litterateurs and common citizens who passed away recently.

Among them were former Congress MP Tilakdhari Singh, former Kerala CM VS Achuthanandan, Pope Francis, Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar and senior scientist Dr K Kasturirangan.

They also expressed condolences over the deaths of the 26 people in the Pahalgam attack and 241 people on the plane that crashed in Gujarat.

Earlier, Congress legislator Sweta Singh said the party will protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls that was carried out in Bihar.

"A resolution against the SIR will also be brought during the session," she said.

MLAs of Jharkhand's ruling INDIA bloc decided to pass a resolution against the SIR of electoral rolls during the session.

"We protest the method of SIR being conducted in Bihar. If the Election Commission found it important, it should have done it earlier. Around 20 lakh voters will be deprived of voting rights due to the exercise. If it really wanted to revise the electoral rolls, it should be integrated with Aadhaar," Congress Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey told reporters outside the Assembly.

JD(U) legislator Saryu Roy said an irrelevant issue was being unnecessarily hyped by some parties.

"There is no harm in getting SIR. It is part of the job of the Election Commission," he said.

BJP legislator Satyendra Nath Tiwary said instead of discussing pressing issues of Jharkhand, ruling party legislators are concerned about Bihar.

"They should focus on issues affecting the people of the state," he told reporters.

