Jharkhand: 6 Arrested For Attacking Policemen With Sticks In Bokaro

HomeCitiesJharkhand: 6 Arrested For Attacking Policemen With Sticks In Bokaro

A clash broke out between two groups on Friday over a land dispute in Kala Patthar village under the Chas Mufassil Police Station limits.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 03:11 PM (IST)
Bokaro (Jharkhand) Sep 6 (PTI) Six men were arrested for allegedly being involved in the attack on police personnel in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district a day ago, a senior officer said on Saturday.

A clash broke out between two groups on Friday over a land dispute in Kala Patthar village under the Chas Mufassil Police Station limits, and a police team reached the spot to take control of the situation but was attacked by those involved in the group fight, he said.

Bokaro Chas Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Praveen Singh said, “The conflict broke out between the two factions over a long-standing land dispute, with both sides claiming ownership. The matter is subjudice. When the police personnel reached the spot, both groups turned hostile and attacked them."

The attackers also tore the uniform of sub-inspector Maksud Alam and injured him by striking his head with sticks, he said.

"We have initiated an investigation into the attack on the police personnel, and six men have been arrested,” the SDPO said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 03:11 PM (IST)
Jharkhand Bokaro
