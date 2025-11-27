Jammu Police Arrest 19-Year-Old Suspect For Alleged Links With Pakistan-Based Handlers

Intense search operations are unfolding across Shopian as local police conduct meticulously coordinated raids at several locations in the district. The crackdown focuses on individuals and properties believed to be associated with the banned organisation Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), which remains outlawed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to officials, the searches are being carried out simultaneously at multiple sites to trace any links to the proscribed group. The operations are ongoing, and further details are expected as the investigation progresses.

Jammu Police Arrest 19-Year-Old Suspect in Radicalisation Case

In a separate development, Jammu Police have arrested a 19-year-old boy originally from Reasi and currently residing in Bathindi. He has emerged as a key suspect in FIR 331/2025 under Section 113(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Bahu Fort Police Station. Official handle of the Jammu Police posted the update on X (formerly known as Twitter) today.





Preliminary findings suggest the teenager was allegedly radicalised online and had been communicating with foreign contacts, including Pakistan-based handlers. Officers have seized his digital devices for analysis, and a detailed investigation is now underway to uncover the extent of his online interactions and motives. Also, the SP of City South Jammu posted the update of this arrest on his official X account.





Ongoing Investigations and Security Focus

Authorities in both Shopian and Jammu have intensified efforts to disrupt any potential extremist networks, particularly those operating through digital channels or covert local networks. As search operations continue, security agencies are expected to release more information in the coming hours.