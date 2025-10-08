Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Two Soldiers Missing In J&K Forest, Massive Search Op Underway

Simultaneously, an encounter occurred in Rajouri, and a search operation was launched in Udhampur following reports of suspected terrorists.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 09:37 PM (IST)
Security forces have launched an extensive search operation in the dense forests of Kokernag in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district after losing contact with two soldiers during an anti-terror combing exercise, officials said on Wednesday.

The operation began two days ago in the Ahlan Gadole area following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists. However, during the mission, two members of an elite para unit went missing after communication with them was lost. Helicopters have since been deployed for aerial reconnaissance to help trace the missing personnel.

Confirming the incident, Chinar Corps, Indian Army posted on X, "On the intervening night of 6/7 Oct, an operational team on Kishtwar range confronted a severe snow storm and whiteout conditions in the mountains of South Kashmir. Since then, two soldiers have gone out of communication. Intensive Search and Rescue operations have been launched but are hampered by prevailing adverse weather conditions."

Kokernag: A Terror Hotspot

Ahlan Gadole has increasingly become a hotbed of militant activity. The region has witnessed multiple deadly encounters, including one in September 2023 where four security personnel, two army officers and a police officer,  were killed while tracking militants. In August 2024, another gunfight claimed the lives of two soldiers and a civilian.

Officials said the current search effort was continuing as of the latest reports.

Fresh Encounter in Rajouri

Meanwhile, in Jammu’s Rajouri district, an encounter broke out on Tuesday evening between terrorists and police forces in the Beeranthub area of Kandi.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti, confirmed that firing took place between militants and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the police around 7.20 pm in the Dheri Khatuni forest.

“Joint teams of the Police, Army and CRPF immediately rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area,” he said. No casualties have been reported so far.

The exchange of fire occurred after local police launched a search operation based on inputs about the movement of suspected persons.

Search Operation in Udhampur

In a separate incident, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Dharni Top area of Basantgarh in Udhampur district on Wednesday evening. The action came after locals reported spotting three suspected terrorists in the area.

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 08:55 PM (IST)
Army Jammu & Kashmir News
