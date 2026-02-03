Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesNC Demands Statehood For J&K, End To Harassment Of Kashmiris; Protests Rock Assembly

NC Demands Statehood For J&K, End To Harassment Of Kashmiris; Protests Rock Assembly

NC MLAs carried placards and raised slogans, highlighting promises of statehood and seeking protection for Kashmiris following assault reports. The issue was also raised in the Assembly.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 01:00 PM (IST)

Jammu, Feb 3 (PTI) Members of the National Conference (NC) on Tuesday staged a dharna in front of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, demanding the restoration of statehood and an end to the alleged harassment of Kashmiris in some parts of the country.

Ahead of the start of the Assembly session, the NC MLAs were seen carrying placards reading “Restore statehood and Constitutional guarantees” and “Stop harassing Kashmiris outside J&K”.

They raised slogans demanding the restoration of statehood and the protection of Kashmiris outside the Union Territory.

“We are sitting on a dharna in support of the demand for restoration of statehood,” minister Satish Sharma told reporters here.

NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq said all NC members were participating in the protest.

“This was promised to us... It is now time to restore it,” he told reporters.

Sadiq also raised the issue of alleged harassment of Kashmiris outside Jammu and Kashmir and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to direct states to ensure their protection.

When the Assembly proceedings resumed, the issue of alleged harassment was raised in the House by NC MLA Mubarak Gul and PDP MLA Wahid-ur-Rehman Para.

An 18-year-old Kashmiri youth suffered serious injuries after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of people while he was selling shawls in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district on January 28. There have been reports of Kashmiri shawl sellers being harassed and roughed up in some other states as well. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: Government May Announce Official Statement on India-US Trade Deal in Lok Sabha

Published at : 03 Feb 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Statehood Jammu Kashmir
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Supreme Court Slams Meta, WhatsApp Over 2021 Privacy Policy: Indian User Data Can’t Be Used For Business
Supreme Court Raises Red Flag On Targeted Ads After WhatsApp Chats, Slams Meta’s Practices
India
PM Modi Credits Patience For India-US Trade Deal, Gets Rousing Welcome By NDA MPs: WATCH
PM Modi Credits Patience For India-US Trade Deal, Gets Rousing Welcome By NDA MPs
World
US Tariff On India: How Much Duty Will Washington Levy Now? Lower Than China, Pak And Bangladesh
US Tariff On India: How Much Duty Will Washington Levy Now? Lower Than China, Pak And Bangladesh
News
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs Lowered To 18%: Donald Trump
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs Lowered To 18%: Donald Trump
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Government May Announce Official Statement on India-US Trade Deal in Lok Sabha
Politics: Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP, Claims Trade Deals Harm Farmers
Breaking News: PM Modi addresses NDA MPs on historic trade deals
Breaking News: Parliamentary proceedings suspended till 12 PM amid protests
Market Watch: Bilateral Trade Agreement Between India and US Finalized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget