Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Jamia Millia Islamia has suspended Professor Dr Virendra Balaji Shahare in connection with a controversial question asked in an undergraduate examination. The question appeared in the Semester-1 exam of BA (Honours) Social Work and asked students to “discuss the atrocities against Muslim minorities in India, giving suitable examples.” The examination was held on December 21, following which the question triggered widespread controversy.

The university said it has taken a strict view of the matter. A probe committee has been constituted, and the professor who set the question paper will remain under suspension until the committee submits its report.

University Orders Probe After Question Goes Viral

Images of the BA (H) Social Work examination paper surfaced on social media, drawing sharp reactions and criticism from several quarters. After the question went viral, Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday (December 23) announced Professor Shahare’s suspension pending the outcome of the inquiry.

Who Is Professor Virendra Balaji Shahare?

Professor Shahare has over 22 years of experience in teaching and research. He completed his PhD and MPhil from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and earned his MA from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). He is the author of two books, Practice of Social Work: Emerging Concerns and NGOs and Dalit Development.

Originally from Maharashtra, Shahare’s academic work has largely focused on Dalit and tribal issues. Several of his research articles have been published in books, and he has previously taught at Delhi University and Nagpur University. He has also served as a reviewer for national and international academic journals.

The university has maintained that further action will be decided after the investigation committee submits its findings.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI