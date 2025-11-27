Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Encroachment Notice To Lord Shiva? Jaipur Development Authority's Bizarre Goof Up Sparks Outrage

This sparked outrage from devotees who demand an apology and action against responsible officials. The JDA claims it tried to serve the priest, but he refused.

By : Mohd Moin | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 11:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A bizarre incident in Jaipur has come to light after the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) issued an encroachment notice addressed directly to Lord Shiva. The notice, pasted at the entrance of a Shiva temple in Vaishali Nagar, warns the deity to remove the alleged encroachment within a week and inform the authority of compliance. It also threatens further action if the instruction is ignored.

The notice sparked amusement and anger alike, as it clearly identifies Lord Shiva as the recipient instead of the temple priest, management, or any associated staff.

Devotees demand apology, action against officials

According to the notice, failure to remove the encroachment could lead to one year’s imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh under relevant laws. The temple sits on land owned by the JDA itself, and decades ago, it was reportedly the authority that relocated the temple to the current spot.

Priests and devotees are furious, calling the notice disrespectful and demanding that it be withdrawn immediately. They have also sought action against the official responsible and a public apology. Protesters warned they would take to the streets if their demands are ignored.

JDA yet to respond officially

The JDA has so far maintained silence on the matter. No official has agreed to comment on camera, although one officer, speaking informally, said an inquiry was underway into how the notice was issued.

The officer claimed the only issue was that the recipient’s name was incorrect, stating that authorities tried to serve the notice to the priest but he refused to accept it, prompting officials to paste it in the temple’s name. The situation has quickly gained traction on social media, drawing public ridicule and criticism of the civic body.

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 11:15 PM (IST)
Encroachment Jaipur News
