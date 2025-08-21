Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesJ&K CM Omar Abdullah Expresses Grief Over Samba Bus Accident, Reviews Kishtwar Cloudburst Tragedy

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Expresses Grief Over Samba Bus Accident, Reviews Kishtwar Cloudburst Tragedy

J&K CM Omar Abdullah condoled the Samba bus accident victims and reviewed rescue efforts in Kishtwar cloudburst, which claimed 61 lives. Govt to appoint experts to prevent future disasters.

By : ANI | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 11:47 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 21 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed his condolences over the tragic bus accident in Samba, which claimed one life and left many injured. The bus was carrying pilgrims to Vaishno Devi.

The condolence message was posted on the official account of the Jammu and Kashmir CMO X handle. The tweet said, "Chief Minister has expressed grief over the tragic bus accident in Samba carrying Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims, which has claimed one life and left many injured. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and assured all possible assistance."

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday commented on the ongoing rescue operation in the cloudburst-hit Kishtwar region and said that it might be impossible to find anyone alive, stating that the disaster took place due to a cloudburst rather than a breach of glacial lakes.

"Finding the missing persons alive now looks nearly impossible. In these circumstances, we will try to retrieve as many bodies and hand them over to their loved ones. According to the information we have received so far, the disaster that happened in Kishtwar was due to a cloudburst and not a glacial lake breach," Omar Abdullah told reporters.

The J-K CM stated that the government will now appoint a team of experts to identify other affected areas in the region and seek a report from them so that such incidents do not take place in the future.

"Now we have to appoint a team of experts to identify areas which might be in danger. A few months ago, the same thing was seen in Ramban, at that time the financial loss was more and the loss of life was less. This time the loss of life was more, but to avoid such a situation in future or if it arises, what steps can be taken by the government to reduce the loss, for this we will have to appoint some experts and ask for their report," Abdullah said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo confirmed that 61 people have lost their lives in the cloudburst and flash flood incident that occurred in the Kishtwar district, while 116 individuals have been rescued so far.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 11:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rescue Operation Omar Abdullah Flash Flood Jammu And Kashmir News Samba Bus Accident Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Kishtwar Cloudburst J&K Disaster Atal Dulloo
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain : BCCI Sources
Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain : BCCI Sources
Cities
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Resumes ‘Jan Sunvai’ After Attack, Security Increased
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Resumes ‘Jan Sunvai’ After Attack, Security Increased
World
'To Face China, US Needs India As A Friend': Nikki Haley
'To Face China, US Needs India As A Friend': Nikki Haley
Cities
5 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Second Day In A Row
5 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Second Day In A Row
Advertisement

Videos

Monsoon Session Sees Drama, Fake Doctor Reel Exposed, Dog Attacks, Floods And School Collapse
Lucknow Police Officer Turns Station Into Spa, Video Of Massage Goes Viral On Social Media
Breaking: Cm Rekha Gupta Attacked During Public Hearing, Sustains Minor Injuries
Breaking: Four Children Die After Falling Into Open Construction Pit In Heavy Rains, Probe Ordered
Breaking: Yamuna River In Delhi Still Above Warning Mark At 204.76 Metres Despite Decline
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
New Tool, Old Battle: Centre's Constitutional Amendment Is A Weapon Against Opposition-Ruled States
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget