Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities'Can Eat It Everyday': Italian Consul General Launches Culinary Week With Tribute To Bengaluru’s Masala Dosa

'Can Eat It Everyday': Italian Consul General Launches Culinary Week With Tribute To Bengaluru’s Masala Dosa

At the launch of Italian Culinary Week, Consul General Giandomenico Milano praised masala dosa and unveiled events celebrating tradition, innovation, and sustainability.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 01:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Italy’s Consul General in Bengaluru, Giandomenico Milano, charmed the audience at the launch of the 10th Settimana della Cucina Italiana nel Mondo by declaring masala dosa his favourite breakfast. His cheerful admission that he could eat one “every day” set a lively, cross-cultural tone for the city’s weeklong celebration of Italian gastronomy.

A Culinary Theme Rooted In Heritage

The 2025 edition of the global event is built around the theme “Tradition and Innovation, Health and Sustainability.” Milano said the theme captures the “dynamic identity” of Italian cuisine — a food culture constantly evolving while honouring its centuries-old heritage, as per a report on Times of India.

He highlighted that this year carries added weight as Italian cuisine has been nominated for the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. For Milano, Italian food stands as “a bridge between memory and the future,” balancing taste with responsibility by staying flavourful, nutritious, sustainable, and forward-looking.

Star Chef Italo Bassi To Lead Masterclass In Bengaluru

To deepen the city’s exposure to fine Italian cooking, the Consulate General has brought in Michelin-starred chef Italo Bassi, renowned for redefining contemporary Italian cuisine. Bassi will conduct an interactive masterclass at Christ University, where students will explore classic techniques alongside modern culinary innovation.

The programme aims not only to celebrate Italian food but also to introduce young chefs to its evolving forms in a globalised world.

Citywide Italian Food Trail from December 1

Festivities will continue with a Bengaluru-wide Italian food trail beginning December 1. Notable restaurants — including Alto Vino (Marriott Whitefield), L’Italia (The Park), Chianti, Caprese (Shangri-La), Toscano, Ti Amo (Conrad), Rosmarino, Pinocchio, and La Gioia — will present curated menus and special dining collaborations. Diners can expect a showcase of regional Italian flavours, reimagined dishes, and ingredient-forward cooking.

Milano’s enthusiastic praise for the humble masala dosa encapsulated the spirit of the event — a blend of traditions, shared tastes, and cultural admiration. As Italian Culinary Week unfolds, Bengaluru is set to celebrate a unique fusion of Karnataka’s comfort staples and Italy’s timeless gastronomic artistry.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 01:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Dosa Italy
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III As Delhi Struggles To Breathe Amid 'Very Poor' AQI
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III Amid 'Very Poor' AQI In Delhi
India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
India
‘World Won’t Survive Without Hindus,’ Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance
‘World Won’t Survive Without Hindus,’ Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance
World
Trump Welcomes NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani To First White House Meeting: Key Takeaways
Trump Welcomes Mamdani To First White House Meeting: Key Takeaways
Advertisement

Videos

Tejas Crash: IAF Namansh Syal Dies as Tejas Aircraft Bursts Into Flames at Dubai Air Show
Breaking: Major Terror Plot Foiled in Kupwara, Heavy Weapons Recovered
Breaking: Hindu civilization is eternal, if it collapses, the world will collapse too’, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Breaking News: Truck Catches Fire at Ludhiana Flyover, Claims Death of Truck Driver
Delhi News: Delhi Car Blast Plot Planned for 1 year, ₹29 lakh Raised to Execute this Terror Operation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does The ‘AI Bubble’ Actually Exist? And If It Does, When Will It Burst?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget