Italy’s Consul General in Bengaluru, Giandomenico Milano, charmed the audience at the launch of the 10th Settimana della Cucina Italiana nel Mondo by declaring masala dosa his favourite breakfast. His cheerful admission that he could eat one “every day” set a lively, cross-cultural tone for the city’s weeklong celebration of Italian gastronomy.

A Culinary Theme Rooted In Heritage

The 2025 edition of the global event is built around the theme “Tradition and Innovation, Health and Sustainability.” Milano said the theme captures the “dynamic identity” of Italian cuisine — a food culture constantly evolving while honouring its centuries-old heritage, as per a report on Times of India.

He highlighted that this year carries added weight as Italian cuisine has been nominated for the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. For Milano, Italian food stands as “a bridge between memory and the future,” balancing taste with responsibility by staying flavourful, nutritious, sustainable, and forward-looking.

Star Chef Italo Bassi To Lead Masterclass In Bengaluru

To deepen the city’s exposure to fine Italian cooking, the Consulate General has brought in Michelin-starred chef Italo Bassi, renowned for redefining contemporary Italian cuisine. Bassi will conduct an interactive masterclass at Christ University, where students will explore classic techniques alongside modern culinary innovation.

The programme aims not only to celebrate Italian food but also to introduce young chefs to its evolving forms in a globalised world.

Citywide Italian Food Trail from December 1

Festivities will continue with a Bengaluru-wide Italian food trail beginning December 1. Notable restaurants — including Alto Vino (Marriott Whitefield), L’Italia (The Park), Chianti, Caprese (Shangri-La), Toscano, Ti Amo (Conrad), Rosmarino, Pinocchio, and La Gioia — will present curated menus and special dining collaborations. Diners can expect a showcase of regional Italian flavours, reimagined dishes, and ingredient-forward cooking.

Milano’s enthusiastic praise for the humble masala dosa encapsulated the spirit of the event — a blend of traditions, shared tastes, and cultural admiration. As Italian Culinary Week unfolds, Bengaluru is set to celebrate a unique fusion of Karnataka’s comfort staples and Italy’s timeless gastronomic artistry.