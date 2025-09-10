Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ISIS Terrorist Arrested By Delhi Police In Major Counter-Terror Operation

ISIS Terrorist Arrested By Delhi Police In Major Counter-Terror Operation

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
In a major counter-terror operation, Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested an alleged ISIS operative from Mumbai, triggering coordinated raids across several states. With the arrest of Aftab, a total of six suspected terrorists have so far been detained.

Teams from Delhi Police and central agencies carried out searches at multiple locations, seizing incriminating documents and materials believed to be linked to the terror network. 

Arrest In Ranchi

The crackdown extended to Jharkhand, where a joint team of Delhi Police, Jharkhand ATS and Ranchi Police apprehended another terrorist, Asher Danish, from a lodge in Islam Nagar, under Lower Bazar police station limits. Danish, a native of Petwar in Bokaro district, was found in possession of objectionable materials indicating his links with ISIS.

He is currently being interrogated to identify associates and map his network.

Raids Across The Country

Following Aftab’s arrest, raids were launched nationwide, resulting in six suspects being picked up and several crucial leads being recovered. Officials believe these may shed light on a wider conspiracy.

Danish's arrest has sparked alarm in Ranchi, with police intensifying checks in the area to trace possible accomplices.

Authorities stressed that no leniency will be shown, with sustained questioning of all detained suspects underway. Delhi Police and Jharkhand ATS said they are working together to dismantle the network completely.

Officials indicated that more revelations are likely in the coming days, underlining the significance of the operation for national security.

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Crime Delhi POlice ISIS Terrorist Arrested
