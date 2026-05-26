TCS Conversion Case: Nida Khan Took Victim Home, Taught Her To Wear Burqa And Recite Kalma

A case related to alleged religious conversion at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Maharashtra’s Nashik district has taken a significant turn, with Nashik Police recently filing a chargesheet in court.

According to the chargesheet, the main accused, Nida Khan, has been charged with allegedly facilitating religious conversion and hurting religious sentiments.

What Did The Chargesheet Say?

Police investigations claim that the alleged conversion of a woman complainant was carried out by Nida Khan. The chargesheet states that Khan remained in regular contact with the woman and allegedly pressured her to change her religion.

Investigators further alleged that the accused frequently took the woman to her residence in Nashik, where she was reportedly taught to wear a burqa. Police also claimed that the woman was later instructed in reciting the Kalma and offering namaz.

According to officials, these activities allegedly continued over several months.

The chargesheet also mentions that two individuals, one woman and one man, have so far been identified in connection with alleged religious conversion in the case.

Police said further investigation is underway and additional aspects linked to the matter are being examined.