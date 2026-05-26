Centre Won’t Take Forceful Possession Of Delhi Gymkhana Club Land On June 5: SG Mehta Tells HC

The central government on Tuesday assured the Delhi High Court that it would not take forceful possession of the Delhi Gymkhana Club premises on June 5, amid an ongoing legal challenge against the Centre’s order directing the club to vacate the land.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed Justice Avneesh Jhingan that the government’s May 22 notice was aimed at terminating the perpetual lease in favour of the club and initiating re-entry proceedings, but no forcible possession would be taken without following due legal process.

The assurance came during the hearing of lawsuits filed by members and staff of the club challenging the Centre’s decision asking the institution to hand over possession of the premises.

Following the Centre’s submission, Justice Jhingan observed that no interim order was required at this stage.

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Court Issues Summons To Centre, Club Management

The High Court issued summons to the Union government and the club’s management on the petitions and sought their written responses.

During the hearing, the Solicitor General told the court that if eviction proceedings were eventually required, they would be conducted strictly in accordance with law and only after providing proper notice to the occupants.

Mehta further informed the court that the present governing body of the club, which currently includes nominees of the Centre, had already submitted representations to authorities highlighting its concerns and grievances over the proposed resumption of the property.

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Centre Seeks Land For Defence, Security Infrastructure

The dispute arose after the Land and Development Office under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs issued an order directing the club to hand over its 27.3-acre premises situated in Lutyens’ Delhi.

According to the Centre, the land is located in a “highly sensitive and strategic area” of the national capital and is required for strengthening defence infrastructure and other public security-related projects.

The government has stated that the site is critically important for expanding and securing defence and governance infrastructure integrated with adjoining government properties.

The move triggered concerns among members and employees of the club, which is one of the prominent institutions located in central New Delhi and has thousands of members and staff associated with its operations.

The petitions challenging the Centre’s action are expected to be heard further after the filing of replies by the concerned parties.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)

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