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HomeCitiesChennai Power Cut On May 27: Teynampet, Poes Garden Among Key Areas To Face Outage

Chennai Power Cut On May 27: Teynampet, Poes Garden Among Key Areas To Face Outage

Power supply will be suspended in several Chennai areas on May 27 due to maintenance work, with restoration expected by 2 pm.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 26 May 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Residents advised to prepare for power suspension until 2 pm.

Residents in several parts of Chennai will experience scheduled power cuts on Wednesday, May 27, as the Electricity Board undertakes routine maintenance work aimed at improving uninterrupted power supply across the city. According to the official announcement, electricity will be temporarily suspended in multiple neighbourhoods under the Teynampet zone while maintenance activities such as repair and replacement of electrical lines are carried out.

The Electricity Board stated that supply is expected to be restored by around 2 pm once the work is completed.

Power Shutdown Announced

The scheduled maintenance will affect several prominent residential and commercial localities in central Chennai.

Areas expected to face power cuts include:

  • Poes Garden
  • TV Road
  • Jayammal Road
  • Ilango Road
  • Boise Road
  • Rajakrishna Road
  • Elthams Road
  • Periyar Road
  • Kamarajar Road
  • Kamarajar Street
  • Seethammal Colony
  • K.P. Dasan Road
  • Bharathiyar Street

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The Electricity Board also announced that the following areas and nearby localities would be affected during the maintenance period:

  • Bhaktavasalam Street
  • Parthasarathy Pettai
  • Appadurai Street
  • DTK Road
  • Cathedral Road
  • J.J. Road
  • Parthasarathy Garden
  • KR Road areas
  • Kerouac Avenue
  • SSI Road
  • HD Raja Street
  • Anna Salai area
  • Venus Colony
  • Murrays Gate Road and surrounding neighbourhoods

Maintenance Work Part Of Monthly Power Upgrade

The Electricity Board said the shutdown forms part of its regular rotational maintenance programme carried out every month to strengthen electricity infrastructure and reduce unexpected disruptions.

Officials noted that works such as replacing aging cables, repairing transmission lines, and upgrading electrical systems are necessary to ensure stable power supply, especially during periods of increased electricity demand.

ALSO READ: US Conducts 'Self-Defence' Strikes In Iran, Hits Missile Launch Sites, Mine-Laying Boats

Consumers residing in the affected areas have been advised to plan their activities accordingly and take necessary precautions during the scheduled shutdown window.

Before You Go

MALIHABAD TENSION: Hindu Groups Halted After Hanuman Chalisa Protest at Disputed Kila Site

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this power cut a one-time event or part of a regular schedule?

This shutdown is part of a regular rotational maintenance program carried out every month to strengthen the electricity infrastructure.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai News Chennai Power Cut Chennai Power Shutdown
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