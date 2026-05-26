Chennai Power Cut On May 27: Teynampet, Poes Garden Among Key Areas To Face Outage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Residents advised to prepare for power suspension until 2 pm.

Residents in several parts of Chennai will experience scheduled power cuts on Wednesday, May 27, as the Electricity Board undertakes routine maintenance work aimed at improving uninterrupted power supply across the city. According to the official announcement, electricity will be temporarily suspended in multiple neighbourhoods under the Teynampet zone while maintenance activities such as repair and replacement of electrical lines are carried out.

The Electricity Board stated that supply is expected to be restored by around 2 pm once the work is completed.

Power Shutdown Announced

The scheduled maintenance will affect several prominent residential and commercial localities in central Chennai.

Areas expected to face power cuts include:

Poes Garden

TV Road

Jayammal Road

Ilango Road

Boise Road

Rajakrishna Road

Elthams Road

Periyar Road

Kamarajar Road

Kamarajar Street

Seethammal Colony

K.P. Dasan Road

Bharathiyar Street





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The Electricity Board also announced that the following areas and nearby localities would be affected during the maintenance period:

Bhaktavasalam Street

Parthasarathy Pettai

Appadurai Street

DTK Road

Cathedral Road

J.J. Road

Parthasarathy Garden

KR Road areas

Kerouac Avenue

SSI Road

HD Raja Street

Anna Salai area

Venus Colony

Murrays Gate Road and surrounding neighbourhoods





Maintenance Work Part Of Monthly Power Upgrade

The Electricity Board said the shutdown forms part of its regular rotational maintenance programme carried out every month to strengthen electricity infrastructure and reduce unexpected disruptions.

Officials noted that works such as replacing aging cables, repairing transmission lines, and upgrading electrical systems are necessary to ensure stable power supply, especially during periods of increased electricity demand.

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Consumers residing in the affected areas have been advised to plan their activities accordingly and take necessary precautions during the scheduled shutdown window.