This shutdown is part of a regular rotational maintenance program carried out every month to strengthen the electricity infrastructure.
Chennai Power Cut On May 27: Teynampet, Poes Garden Among Key Areas To Face Outage
Power supply will be suspended in several Chennai areas on May 27 due to maintenance work, with restoration expected by 2 pm.
- Residents advised to prepare for power suspension until 2 pm.
Residents in several parts of Chennai will experience scheduled power cuts on Wednesday, May 27, as the Electricity Board undertakes routine maintenance work aimed at improving uninterrupted power supply across the city. According to the official announcement, electricity will be temporarily suspended in multiple neighbourhoods under the Teynampet zone while maintenance activities such as repair and replacement of electrical lines are carried out.
The Electricity Board stated that supply is expected to be restored by around 2 pm once the work is completed.
Power Shutdown Announced
The scheduled maintenance will affect several prominent residential and commercial localities in central Chennai.
Areas expected to face power cuts include:
- Poes Garden
- TV Road
- Jayammal Road
- Ilango Road
- Boise Road
- Rajakrishna Road
- Elthams Road
- Periyar Road
- Kamarajar Road
- Kamarajar Street
- Seethammal Colony
- K.P. Dasan Road
- Bharathiyar Street
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The Electricity Board also announced that the following areas and nearby localities would be affected during the maintenance period:
- Bhaktavasalam Street
- Parthasarathy Pettai
- Appadurai Street
- DTK Road
- Cathedral Road
- J.J. Road
- Parthasarathy Garden
- KR Road areas
- Kerouac Avenue
- SSI Road
- HD Raja Street
- Anna Salai area
- Venus Colony
- Murrays Gate Road and surrounding neighbourhoods
Maintenance Work Part Of Monthly Power Upgrade
The Electricity Board said the shutdown forms part of its regular rotational maintenance programme carried out every month to strengthen electricity infrastructure and reduce unexpected disruptions.
Officials noted that works such as replacing aging cables, repairing transmission lines, and upgrading electrical systems are necessary to ensure stable power supply, especially during periods of increased electricity demand.
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Consumers residing in the affected areas have been advised to plan their activities accordingly and take necessary precautions during the scheduled shutdown window.