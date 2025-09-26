Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Indore Shocker: Man Rams Two-Wheeler Into Ex-Girlfriend Over Breakup

Indore Shocker: Man Rams Two-Wheeler Into Ex-Girlfriend Over Breakup

The victim had ended her relationship with the accused some time ago. However, the man reportedly continued to threaten and pressure her to reconcile.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 08:22 PM (IST)
In a disturbing incident from Indore’s Kalpana Nagar locality, a young man allegedly rammed his scooter into his ex-girlfriend after she refused to resume their relationship. The attack took place on Thursday evening and has triggered outrage in the locality.

The victim had ended her relationship with the accused some time ago. However, the man reportedly continued to threaten and pressure her to reconcile, reported NDTV, quoting police sources. When she stood her ground, his actions allegedly turned aggressive and violent.

Targeted Woman 'Deliberately'

According to eyewitnesses and preliminary investigations, the accused, riding a high-speed Activa scooter, deliberately aimed at the woman as she walked on the road. In a bid to defend herself, the woman hurled a stone at him. Enraged, he accelerated and struck her with the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained injuries during the attack and immediately lodged a complaint at Hiranagar Police Station. Based on her statement, police have registered a case of assault, intimidation, and intentional harm against the accused.

Police Are Looking For The Accused

“We have identified the accused and confirmed his criminal background. A manhunt has been launched, and he will be arrested soon,” said a senior police official from Hiranagar.

Repeat Offender 

Further, investigations have uncovered that the accused is a repeat offender. Authorities confirmed that seven criminal cases are already registered against him across various police stations.

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 08:22 PM (IST)
Indore Indore News Indore Crime
