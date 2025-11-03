Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pakistan Army Accuses India Of Plotting ‘False Flag Operation’ Amid Tri-Services Exercise 'Trishul'

India's tri-services exercise "Trishul" prompted Pakistan to accuse India of planning a "false flag operation" via sea routes. Indian intelligence dismissed it as "panic" stemming from their internal instability.

By : Neeraj Rajput | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 10:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India’s ongoing tri-services military drill ‘Trishul’ featuring coordinated participation from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, has drawn a sharp response from Pakistan, where top military officials have alleged that New Delhi is planning a “false flag operation”. The large-scale joint exercise is being held at a time when Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) activities have reportedly reached as far as Islamabad, compounding Pakistan’s security concerns.

Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), cautioned India during an informal interaction with journalists in Rawalpindi. “India should know that this time our response will be even stronger,” he said.

He further alleged that Pakistan had “some evidence which indicates India’s false flag operation through sea routes”. Lt Gen Chaudhry claimed, “India might stage a false flag operation via maritime route to propagate a lie about a major strike on Pakistan.”

Indian Intelligence Agencies Dismiss Claims As “Panic”

Top sources in Indian intelligence agencies have downplayed the Pakistani general’s remarks, describing them as a sign of “strategic instability and panic”. According to the sources, “Pakistan’s political situation is already unstable due to Rawalpindi’s interference. The DG ISPR’s statement is merely a narrative aimed at projecting unity on the domestic front, while the internal situation has slipped out of their control.”

India Demonstrates Unified Combat Strength

With commencement on Monday, Exercise Trishul symbolises the combined operational capability of India’s Army, Navy, and Air Force. This multi-domain drill, spread across the Arabian Sea and the airspace above, marks the first major joint exercise since Operation Sindhur. Scheduled to continue till 13 November, it focuses on integrated warfare, rapid mobilisation, and maritime supremacy—emphasising enhanced coordination and strategic readiness among the three services.

Although Trishul is a routine military exercise, Pakistan’s security agencies have reportedly gone on high alert. Intelligence officials suggested that Islamabad’s response underscores “strategic nervousness and political instability”, as Pakistan continues to grapple with internal unrest and cross-border security challenges.

About the author Neeraj Rajput

Neeraj Rajput is working as Associate Editor with ABP News covering military & security issues. He has been with ABP News (and its earlier avatar Star News) from the past more than 14 years. Neeraj Rajput has been covering defence related issues in length and breadth of the country right from the Siachen glacier to under the sea in submarine and from Jammu & Kashmir to Thar desert in west to Nagaland & Manipur in the far-east. Apart from covering conflict news alongside China & Pakistan border, he has been among the few select Indian journalist who has covered world’s most fortified border, DMZ on North-South Korea (including the historical Korean summit on the Koreran border in 2018).
Published at : 03 Nov 2025 10:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Army IAF Indian Air Force Pakistan Army Indian Navy Pakistan INDIA Trishul Trishul Military Exercise
India Awaits Formal Response After Trump’s Nuclear Test Claims; Delhi Reaffirms No-First-Use Stance
