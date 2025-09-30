Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesIndiGo's Mumbai-Delhi Flight With 200 Passengers Gets Bomb Threat

IndiGo's Mumbai-Delhi Flight With 200 Passengers Gets Bomb Threat

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 11:46 AM (IST)
New Delhi: An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to the national capital received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning, according to a source.

The flight 6E 762 had around 200 people on board and security agencies found the threat to be non-specific, the source told PTI.

The source also said a full emergency was declared for the flight at the Delhi airport.

The flight, operated with an Airbus A321 neo aircraft, landed around 7.53 am, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

A statement from IndiGo is awaited.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 11:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bomb Threat Delhi-Mumbai Flight IndiGo
Opinion
