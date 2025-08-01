Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesIndiGo Flyer Slapped By Fellow Passenger On Mumbai-Kolkata Flight, Suffers 'Panic Attack': Video

IndiGo Flyer Slapped By Fellow Passenger On Mumbai-Kolkata Flight, Suffers 'Panic Attack': Video

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Kolkata was disrupted when a passenger slapped another who was experiencing a panic attack. The assailant claimed the victim was causing problems. IndiGo condemned the "unruly" behavior and reported the incident.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 09:52 PM (IST)

Chaos erupted on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Kolkata on Friday when a passenger lashed out and slapped a fellow traveller on the aircraft aisle, sparking shock among those onboard. Moments after the plane landed in Kolkata, the airline authorities handed over the "unruly" perpetrator to airport security.

The incident, the video of which has gone viral, showed an agitated passenger seated near the aisle suddenly slapping another man who had just suffered a panic attack upon boarding. Two cabin crew members were helping him exit the aircraft when he was slapped by the fellow passenger.

Cabin crew members rushed in to de-escalate the tense situation, with one attendant pleading, “Sir, please don’t do this.”

The passenger recording the altercation also protested, asking, “Why did you hit him?” to which the assailant replied, “We are facing problems because of him”.

Another passenger replied: "Yes, all of us are facing issues, but that doesn’t mean that you will hit him." He then urged the crew to bring water for the man reeling from the panic attack and said "he is having a panic attack."

The victim was distressed by the incident and began to cry, while those around him consoled him. It was unclear whether the altercation took place during takeoff preparations or while the aircraft was mid-air. 

In its official response, IndiGo condemned the incident, saying, “We are aware of an incident involving a physical altercation on board one of our flights. Such unruly behaviour is completely unacceptable, and we strongly condemn any actions that compromise the safety and dignity of our passengers and crew.”

The airline confirmed that the crew followed standard operating procedures, promptly identifying the offender and handing him over to authorities in Kolkata. "All appropriate regulatory agencies have been duly informed, in line with protocol," the airline said in a statement.

The flight operated with an Airbus A321, and detailed information regarding the exact number of passengers onboard wasn’t immediately available. 

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 09:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kolkata Airport IndiGo Mumbai AIrport
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
MEA Reaffirms India-US Ties Despite Trump’s 25% Tariff: ‘Partnership Anchored In Shared Interests’
MEA Reaffirms India-US Ties Despite Trump’s 25% Tariff: ‘Partnership Anchored In Shared Interests’
India
'Despite Daily Threats...': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge, Calls It 'Baseless'
'Ignore Baseless Allegations': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge
India
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
Movies
71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey Best Actor, Rani Mukerji Is Best Actress. Full List
71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey Best Actor, Rani Mukerji Is Best Actress
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: AT Officer Claims Pressure To Arrest Mohan Bhagwat To Establish 'Saffron Terror' Narrative
Breaking: Shocking Incident As Pickup Truck Plunges Into River, Two Feared Missing In Grim Tragedy
Weather Update: Record-Breaking Rainfall Causes Massive Flooding Worldwide | ABP NEWS
US Tariff Hike: 25% Duty on Indian Goods Imposed from August 1 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: ED Summons Anil Ambani for Questioning in Money Laundering Case on August 5 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget