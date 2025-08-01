Chaos erupted on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Kolkata on Friday when a passenger lashed out and slapped a fellow traveller on the aircraft aisle, sparking shock among those onboard. Moments after the plane landed in Kolkata, the airline authorities handed over the "unruly" perpetrator to airport security.

The incident, the video of which has gone viral, showed an agitated passenger seated near the aisle suddenly slapping another man who had just suffered a panic attack upon boarding. Two cabin crew members were helping him exit the aircraft when he was slapped by the fellow passenger.

Cabin crew members rushed in to de-escalate the tense situation, with one attendant pleading, “Sir, please don’t do this.”

The passenger recording the altercation also protested, asking, “Why did you hit him?” to which the assailant replied, “We are facing problems because of him”.

Another passenger replied: "Yes, all of us are facing issues, but that doesn’t mean that you will hit him." He then urged the crew to bring water for the man reeling from the panic attack and said "he is having a panic attack."

The victim was distressed by the incident and began to cry, while those around him consoled him. It was unclear whether the altercation took place during takeoff preparations or while the aircraft was mid-air.

In its official response, IndiGo condemned the incident, saying, “We are aware of an incident involving a physical altercation on board one of our flights. Such unruly behaviour is completely unacceptable, and we strongly condemn any actions that compromise the safety and dignity of our passengers and crew.”

The airline confirmed that the crew followed standard operating procedures, promptly identifying the offender and handing him over to authorities in Kolkata. "All appropriate regulatory agencies have been duly informed, in line with protocol," the airline said in a statement.

The flight operated with an Airbus A321, and detailed information regarding the exact number of passengers onboard wasn’t immediately available.