HomeCitiesIndiGo Flight Diverted After Bomb Threat At Hyderabad Airport

IndiGo Flight Diverted After Bomb Threat At Hyderabad Airport

Following the threat, the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) convened virtually from 0539 hrs to 0622 hrs and declared it a specific threat.

By : ANI | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 12:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 1 (ANI): Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad received a bomb threat email early on Saturday morning, prompting authorities to divert an IndiGo flight to a nearby airport.

According to a Rajiv Gandhi International Airport official, "On 01.11.2025 at about 0535 hrs, a message was received from APOC that an email was received at RGIA Customer Support RGIA.Customersupport@gmrgroup.in from email ID Papaita Rajan <papita rajan@outlook.com> at 05.25 hrs with Subject: Prevent landing of IndiGO 68 to Hyderabad."
 
The email stated, "Onboard LTTE-ISI operatives have planned a major 1984 Madras Airport Modus Operandi style blast on impact at the RGIA Port Fuselages and Fuel tanks fixed with microbots. The IEDs will contain potent nerve gas. Frankfurt operation a test to study remedies. Please read steganographic document below for IED location details, read between lines."
 
Following the threat, the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) convened virtually from 0539 hrs to 0622 hrs and declared it a specific threat.
 
The official added, "Subsequently, the committee decided the following:
 
- The flight shall be diverted to the nearest airport.
 
- The Captain of the flight shall be informed through ATC.
 
- The Captain shall confirm the airport of landing.
 
- A police complaint shall be lodged by GMR Security."
 
Meanwhile, IndiGo Airlines on Friday announced the launch of direct flights between Bengaluru and Riyadh, starting November 16, according to an official statement from the airline.
 
"IndiGo will operate its Airbus A320 aircraft on this new route with the aim of offering affordable and seamless connectivity for travellers," the statement read.
 
Riyadh is the second city in Saudi Arabia, after Jeddah, to be directly connected to India's technology hub. IndiGo currently connects India with four key cities in Saudi Arabia - Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, and Madinah - along with a growing network across the Middle East. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 12:15 PM (IST)
Hyderabad Airport Bomb Threat Hyderabad IndiGo
