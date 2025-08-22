‘India’s Missiles Will Bury Them...’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan From Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 22 inaugurated the much-awaited Aunta-Simaria project in Bihar’s Gaya, marking a major milestone in the state’s infrastructure development. The centerpiece of the project is a nearly two-kilometre-long bridge over the river Ganga, designed to improve connectivity between Mokama in Patna district and Begusarai.

Briefing reporters in New Delhi, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) member Anil Choudhary said the bridge has been built parallel to the old two-lane Rajendra Setu, a rail-cum-road bridge that has long been overburdened. He noted that the new structure will shorten travel distance for heavy vehicles by nearly 100 kilometres between North and South Bihar, cutting fuel use and reducing operational costs.

The foundation stone of the project was laid by PM Modi in 2017. Speaking at the inauguration, he called it a transformational step towards strengthening Bihar’s connectivity and accelerating regional growth.

Modi’s Message to Bihar

Addressing the crowd, the Prime Minister invoked Bihar’s cultural and historical legacy, saying,

“Bihar is the land of Chanakya and Chandragupta Maurya. This land has always been the backbone of the nation. Every resolve made here strengthens India and never goes in vain.”

Attack On Pakistan

In a strongly worded statement, Modi also linked Bihar to India’s national security, recalling his vow after the Pahalgam terror attack.

“A pledge taken on the soil of Bihar is never left unfulfilled. When there was a terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam and our innocent citizens were killed, from this land of Bihar, I had said that terrorists would be crushed. Today the world is witnessing that the pledge taken from Bihar has been fulfilled. Operation Sindoor has drawn a new line in India’s security policy. Now, no one who sends terrorists to attack India will be spared.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan while addressing a massive gathering in Bihar’s Gaya. Referring to Operation Sindoor, he declared that India’s security doctrine has entered a new era.

“Not even a single missile of Pakistan could harm us. Operation Sindoor has drawn a new line in India’s defence policy. No one will be able to escape after sending terrorists to India and carrying out attacks. Even if the terrorists hide in the underworld, India’s missiles will bury them,” the Prime Minister said, amid thunderous applause.

New Trains and Housing Initiatives

The Prime Minister also flagged off two trains—the Amrit Bharat Express between Gaya and Delhi and the Buddhist Circuit Train connecting Vaishali and Koderma. Both services are expected to boost tourism and religious travel, particularly across Buddhist heritage sites.

In addition, Modi symbolically handed over keys to beneficiaries during the Grih Pravesh ceremony. Under this initiative, 12,000 rural families received homes through PMAY-Gramin, while 4,260 beneficiaries were covered under PMAY-Urban.

Projects Worth ₹12,000 Crore Launched

From Gaya, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for projects worth ₹12,000 crore, spanning energy, health, and urban development sectors. He emphasized that these investments would bolster industries in Bihar and create new employment opportunities for young people.

“Eliminating hardships from the lives of the poor and making life easier for women gives me the greatest satisfaction as a servant of the people,” he added.

Cultural and Political Remarks

Highlighting Gaya’s spiritual significance, the Prime Minister said,

“This is the sacred land where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment. Its spiritual and cultural heritage is ancient and prosperous. I appreciate the decision to call this city ‘Gayaji’, as the people had wished.”

Taking aim at opposition parties, Modi contrasted today’s development with what he described as the “dark days” of the past.

“During the rule of the lantern (RJD), this region was under red terror. Cities like Gayaji were left in darkness, with no education or employment, forcing generations to migrate. For them, the people of Bihar were only a vote bank.”

A Push for Housing and Development

Modi also underlined the government’s housing initiatives, pointing out that more than four crore poor families have received permanent homes in the past nine years. In Gaya alone, over two lakh families now have their own homes.