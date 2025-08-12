Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
What Will Delhi Weather Be Like On August 15? Will It Rain On Independence Day?

Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rainfall this week, bringing relief from heat but causing waterlogging and traffic congestion. But what will the weather be like? Read here.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 01:28 PM (IST)

It has been a rainy week in Delhi-NCR, with heavy rain lashing the national capital on Saturday and then again on Monday night. While the rain has largely brought relief from the intense 'sticky' heat and humidity, it has posed a new problem: waterlogging. Consequently, traffic snarls have become a major headache for commuters.

The week, so far, has remained cloudy with isolated drizzles. The rest of the week, too, is expected to remain overcast. Importantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Red Fort speech could be marred by rain, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast by IMD reads: "Generally cloudy sky. One or two spells of very light to light rain/ thundershowers during morning and forenoon hours. Another spell of light rain is likely towards the evening/night." Of course, the forecast could change and become more precise closer to August 15.

The IMD has issued multiple alerts as heavy rainfall persists in northern India. Delhi is under a yellow alert for Tuesday with thunderstorms expected. The national capital region (NCR) will see light showers till at least August 13. Moderate rain is likely between August 14 and 17.

Between June 1 and August 10, the country recorded 539 mm of rain against a normal of 535.6 mm, about 1% above the long-period average. In fact, as many as 25 Union Territories and states logged seasonal totals within ±19% of the long-period average.

A rainfall of 96%-104% of a 50-year average is considered "normal". However, in May, the IMD forecast that India's Monsoon 2025 could go up to 106% of the long-period average rainfall of 87 cm between June and September.

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 01:26 PM (IST)
