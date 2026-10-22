IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live: India Win Toss, Opt To Bowl; Check Confirmed Playing XIs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India won toss, elected to bowl first in Christchurch.

India's XI includes Iyer, Samson, Kumar, Yadav, and Kishan.

New Zealand's XI includes Santner, Allen, Mitchell, Phillips, pacers.

Match starts India's five-game T20I series.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live: India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the opening T20 International of the five-match series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday, October 22.

India will begin their New Zealand tour with the ball, with the visitors naming a combination featuring experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar alongside Arshdeep Singh and Mayank Yadav. Sanju Samson will keep wickets, while Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan feature in the top order.

The Indian playing XI also includes Iyer, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir and Axar Patel, giving the side a mix of batting options and all-round ability.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will look to make the most of home conditions after being asked to bat first. Captain Mitchell Santner leads a side featuring Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips in the batting group.

The hosts have also included all-rounder Michael Bracewell and a pace attack comprising Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: India Playing XI

India Playing XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: New Zealand Playing XI

New Zealand Playing XI: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Match Details

Match: India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I

Date: Thursday, October 22, 2026

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Toss: India won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The opening fixture begins India's five-match T20I series in New Zealand. With the hosts batting first, India's bowlers will have the first opportunity to test themselves against New Zealand's batting line-up in Christchurch.