India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesWoman Dies After Falling From Ride At Delhi Dussehra Mela, Police Invoke BNS Section 106

Woman Dies After Falling From Ride At Delhi Dussehra Mela, Police Invoke BNS Section 106

The deceased has been identified as Gudiya, a native of Bihar who was living with her sister and brother-in-law in Uttam Nagar. She worked as a domestic worker in Delhi, according to police.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 11:41 AM (IST)

A 27-year-old woman died while undergoing treatment after falling from a carnival ride at the Dussehra Ground in Delhi's Vikaspuri, police said. Following her death, police invoked Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with causing death by negligence.

The deceased has been identified as Gudiya, a native of Bihar who was living with her sister and brother-in-law in Uttam Nagar. She worked as a domestic worker in Delhi, according to police.

Another person injured in the incident, identified as 35-year-old Ravi, is being treated at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. His condition is critical but stable, officials said.

How Did The Vikaspuri Ride Accident Occur?

The incident took place at around 1:36 am on October 20 at the Dussehra Ground in F Block, Vikaspuri, where a carnival ride known as a 'Mixer' had been installed.

According to the police, they received information about two injured people being admitted to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital after falling from the ride.

Preliminary inquiries indicated that the ride's security gate broke, causing both individuals to fall and sustain injuries. The victims were initially taken to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital for emergency treatment before being shifted to RML Hospital.

Police said they were examining the role of everyone who may have been responsible for the accident. Further investigation is underway.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 22 Oct 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dussehra Vikaspuri DELHI NEWS
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Chhattisgarh Woman IPS Officer's AK-47 Firing At Dussehra Ritual Sparks Safety Debate
Chhattisgarh Woman IPS Officer's AK-47 Firing At Dussehra Ritual Sparks Safety Debate
Cities
GRAP 1 Restrictions Enforced Across Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Deteriorates
GRAP 1 Restrictions Enforced Across Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Deteriorates
Cities
‘Already Breached’: Delhi HC On CJP Das, Ranka’s Peace Bond And Key Court Takeaways
‘When You Break Barricades, Others May Follow’: Delhi HC Rebukes Ranka And Das
Cities
Pappu Yadav Falls Ill During Durga Puja Event In Bihar's Katihar, Leaves For Purnia
Pappu Yadav Falls Ill During Durga Puja Event In Bihar's Katihar, Leaves For Purnia
Advertisement

Videos

Bahraich News: Boat Nearly Capsizes With 15 Passengers, Including Children; All Rescued Safely
Gorakhpur News: Durga Visarjan Turns Fatal as 11,000-Volt Wire Kills 3, Injures 10; 3 Suspended
BJP Politics: Nitin Nabin Pays Tribute to Jan Sangh Veterans, Vows to Build Party on Their Ideals
MARS MOON MYSTERY: सावधान! 2031 में मंगल के चांद का हिस्सा पहुंचेगा धरती पर! |ABPLIVE
Bollywood Crime Alert: Shooters Allegedly Recce Amitabh, Salman, Aamir and Akshay's Homes in Mumbai
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget