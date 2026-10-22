Woman Dies After Falling From Ride At Delhi Dussehra Mela, Police Invoke BNS Section 106

A 27-year-old woman died while undergoing treatment after falling from a carnival ride at the Dussehra Ground in Delhi's Vikaspuri, police said. Following her death, police invoked Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with causing death by negligence.

The deceased has been identified as Gudiya, a native of Bihar who was living with her sister and brother-in-law in Uttam Nagar. She worked as a domestic worker in Delhi, according to police.

Another person injured in the incident, identified as 35-year-old Ravi, is being treated at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. His condition is critical but stable, officials said.

How Did The Vikaspuri Ride Accident Occur?

The incident took place at around 1:36 am on October 20 at the Dussehra Ground in F Block, Vikaspuri, where a carnival ride known as a 'Mixer' had been installed.

According to the police, they received information about two injured people being admitted to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital after falling from the ride.

Preliminary inquiries indicated that the ride's security gate broke, causing both individuals to fall and sustain injuries. The victims were initially taken to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital for emergency treatment before being shifted to RML Hospital.

Police said they were examining the role of everyone who may have been responsible for the accident. Further investigation is underway.