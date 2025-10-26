Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Hyderabad Police Commissioner Calls Drunk Drivers 'Terrorists' After Kurnool Bus Tragedy

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Calls Drunk Drivers ‘Terrorists’ After Kurnool Bus Tragedy

Hyderabad Police chief calls drunk drivers “terrorists” after Kurnool bus tragedy that killed 20, stressing zero tolerance and strict punishment for reckless, alcohol-fueled driving.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Oct 2025 03:08 PM (IST)
Just two days after a devastating bus fire in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, which claimed 20 lives, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VS Sajjanar issued a blunt warning: drunk drivers are “terrorists,” and they will face zero leniency for putting innocent lives at risk.

The tragedy unfolded when a Hyderabad-Bengaluru private sleeper bus collided with a motorcycle, killing the bike rider and 19 passengers onboard. According to Sajjanar, the biker was under the influence of alcohol, directly causing the catastrophic accident.

Describing the incident as far more than a simple road mishap, Sajjanar termed it a “criminal act of negligence” and equated drunk driving to acts of terror on the streets.

“Drunk drivers are terrorists. Period. Their reckless actions are nothing short of acts of terror on our roads. The horrific Kurnool bus accident, which claimed the lives of 20 innocent people, was preventable. It was caused by the irresponsible behavior of an intoxicated biker, not by chance,” he wrote in a detailed post on X.

Sajjanar revealed chilling details from CCTV footage, noting that the biker, identified as B Shiva Shankar, was seen refueling his motorcycle at 2:24 am, just 15 minutes before losing control and triggering the deadly collision at 2:39 am. “His choice to drive drunk turned a fleeting moment of arrogance into a tragedy of unimaginable scale,” the commissioner added.

Reaffirming his strong stance, Sajjanar stressed that Hyderabad police will maintain a zero-tolerance approach toward drunk driving. “Every single person caught driving under the influence will face the full force of the law. There will be no leniency, no exceptions, and no mercy for those who endanger innocent lives. It’s time society stops treating drunken driving as a mere mistake. It is a crime that destroys lives and must be punished accordingly,” he said.

Published at : 26 Oct 2025 03:08 PM (IST)
Bus Accident HYderabad Police Road Safety Drunk Driving Zero Tolerance Drunk Drivers Kurnool Bus Tragedy VS Sajjanar Criminal Negligence Alcohol-impaired Driving
