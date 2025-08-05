The roof of a three-storey building in the heart of the Medchal market area suddenly collapsed on Monday night and at least five people were trapped under the debris. The collapse triggered panic in the area, as police, fire services, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams rushed to the scene for rescue operations. According to locals, the incident occurred around 9:35 PM while the market was bustling with routine activity. The building housed a grocery store on the ground floor and several residential flats above.

A pedestrian passing by was struck and killed instantly. Another passerby, who was also caught in the collapse, sustained injuries.

What Witnesses Saw

Witnesses reported hearing a loud noise moments before the structure came down, followed by clouds of dust and chaos. "We had no idea what had happened. One moment everything was normal, and the next the roof just gave in. People were screaming and running. It was terrifying," said a local resident, Ramesh Yadav.

LP Gas explosion Triggers Building Collapse in Medchal; One Dead, Three Injured



One person was killed and three others seriously injured after a cooking gas exploded in a house on Market Road in Medchal town on Monday night. The powerful explosion led to the collapse of an old… pic.twitter.com/1Yfcd02InA — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) August 5, 2025

A Medchal-Malkajgiri police inspector confirmed that rescue teams arrived immediately after receiving the alert. "We're doing everything possible to pull out those trapped," he said. Initial reports suggest that the building's old structure and lack of maintenance may have contributed to the collapse.

The blast occurred in a small, enclosed room tucked behind a row of shop shutters, where 56-year-old Tirupatamma lived. Medchal Inspector A Satyanarayana was quoted by The Hindu as saying the explosion was triggered when she switched on her gas stove, unknowingly igniting accumulated gas that had leaked into the room.

Preliminary findings point to a damaged gas pipe as the cause of the leak. The confined space, lacking proper ventilation, allowed the gas to build up — turning the room into a tinderbox. The moment the stove was turned on, the gas ignited, setting off an explosion that tore through part of the structure.

The force of the blast brought down a section of the house, sending debris crashing onto the street outside.

Inside the house, Tirupatamma suffered burn injuries. Both she and the injured pedestrian were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. Their conditions have not been disclosed.

Authorities are still working to identify the deceased pedestrian. A case has been registered, and police have launched a deeper investigation to determine accountability and prevent such incidents in the future.