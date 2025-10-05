Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Hyderabad woke up to the aftermath of heavy rains on Sunday, as several parts of the city reported waterlogging, causing disruption to daily life. According to ANI, low-lying areas struggled with stagnant water, while Telangana Today highlighted that prominent neighborhoods including Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Begumpet, Secunderabad, Dilsukhnagar, Hayathnagar, and Miyapur were particularly affected.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that light to moderate showers will continue through Sunday, with cloudy skies and intermittent rain expected to persist into Monday.

Meanwhile, large swathes of Telangana remain under a yellow alert, signaling potential thunderstorms, lightning, and strong surface winds. Residents are advised to stay cautious as heavy rainfall continues to impact the region.

Saturday’s Downpour: Hyderabad Streets Submerged

The city experienced intense rainfall on Saturday, with key areas like Ameerpet, Panjagutta, Filmnagar, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Yousufguda, Abids, Nampally, Bashirbagh, Liberty, Himayatnagar, Narayanaguda, Lower Tank Bund, Necklace Road, Malkajgiri, and Secunderabad reporting significant water accumulation. The flooding led to severe traffic snarls as vehicles struggled to navigate waterlogged streets.

#WATCH | Telangana: Waterlogging witnessed in parts of Hyderabad city following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/gPuPk4fOqw — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2025

Data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) revealed the heaviest rainfall was recorded in Eturunagaram, Mulugu district, with 11 cm. Lingala in Khammam followed with 10 cm, while Mogadampalli in Sangareddy reported 9.8 cm. Other areas, including Pallegudem (Khammam) with 8.98 cm, Medaram (Mulugu) 8.43 cm, and Pulkal (Sangareddy) 7.45 cm, also received substantial rain. Regions such as Gudur (Jangaon), Vasimpur and Bashirabad in Vikarabad, and several others recorded rainfall between 6 to 8 cm.

Weather Systems Behind the Rainfall

The IMD explained that a surface trough stretching from Bihar to Tamil Nadu is driving these widespread rains across Telangana. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in many districts, while coastal Andhra Pradesh may witness isolated heavy showers.

Adding to the region’s unsettled weather, a deep depression over the northeast and northwest Arabian Sea—approximately 530 km east of Dwarka—is predicted to make landfall in Oman by Monday.