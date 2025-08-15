Humayun Tomb's Dome Collapses In Delhi, Several People Feared Trapped: VIDEO

The dome of Humayun's Tomb in Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin area collapsed on Friday with several people feared trapped, reports PTI.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the collapse of the dome at around 4 pm, and authorities said they suspect several people are trapped inside the Mughal-era mausoleum.

VIDEO | Delhi: A portion of the structure at Humayun’s Tomb collapses, and some are feared trapped. More details awaited



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/WEvDcD0TLq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2025

According to news agency ANI, a portion of the roof of a room at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah, located in the Nizamuddin area, collapsed, and the area was cordoned off. The police said 11 people have been rescued and sent to a nearby hospital, adding that the search operation is underway.

This is a developing story; please refresh the page for the latest updates.