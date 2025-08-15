Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHumayun Tomb's Dome Collapses In Delhi, Several People Feared Trapped: VIDEO

Humayun Tomb's Dome Collapses In Delhi, Several People Feared Trapped: VIDEO

The dome of Humayun's Tomb in Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin collapsed on Friday.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 05:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The dome of Humayun's Tomb in Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin area collapsed on Friday with several people feared trapped, reports PTI.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the collapse of the dome at around 4 pm, and authorities said they suspect several people are trapped inside the Mughal-era mausoleum. 

According to news agency ANI, a portion of the roof of a room at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah, located in the Nizamuddin area, collapsed, and the area was cordoned off. The police said 11 people have been rescued and sent to a nearby hospital, adding that the search operation is underway. 

This is a developing story; please refresh the page for the latest updates. 

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 05:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Humayun Tomb ABP Live DELHI
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Humayun Tomb's Dome Collapses In Delhi, Several People Feared Trapped
Humayun Tomb's Dome Collapses In Delhi, Several People Feared Trapped
India
J-K Kishtwar Cloudburst: Death Toll Rises To 60, Rescue Ops Underway As 500 Feared Trapped; CM Briefs PM
J-K Cloudburst: Death Toll Rises To 60, Rescue Ops Underway As 500 Feared Trapped; CM Briefs PM
Hollywood
Thunderbolts On OTT: When And Where To Watch Marvel’s Anti-Heroes In India
Thunderbolts On OTT: When And Where To Watch Marvel’s Anti-Heroes In India
India
'What A Pathological Liar': Congress Slams PM Modi Over Semiconductor Remarks In I-Day Speech
'What A Pathological Liar': Congress Slams PM Modi Over Semiconductor Remarks In I-Day Speech
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget