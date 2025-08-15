Humayun Tomb's Dome Collapses In Delhi, Several People Feared Trapped: VIDEO
The dome of Humayun's Tomb in Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin collapsed on Friday.
The dome of Humayun's Tomb in Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin area collapsed on Friday with several people feared trapped, reports PTI.
The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the collapse of the dome at around 4 pm, and authorities said they suspect several people are trapped inside the Mughal-era mausoleum.
According to news agency ANI, a portion of the roof of a room at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah, located in the Nizamuddin area, collapsed, and the area was cordoned off. The police said 11 people have been rescued and sent to a nearby hospital, adding that the search operation is underway.
This is a developing story; please refresh the page for the latest updates.