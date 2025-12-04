Madurai witnessed high tensions on Monday as Hindu organisations staged protests over the non-compliance with a Madras High Court directive to light the Karthigai Deepam lamp atop Thiruparankundram hill. What began as a symbolic demonstration escalated into physical clashes when protesters attempted to force their way past police barricades, leading to injuries and detentions.

The High Court had earlier ruled that the ceremonial lamp be lit at Deepathoon, the lamp post located at the hill’s peak, with police instructed to provide full security. However, temple officials adhered to the longstanding custom of lighting the Deepam at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple instead, triggering outrage among Hindu groups who accused authorities of defying judicial orders.

What Is the Controversy?

The unrest at Thiruparankundram is the culmination of two overlapping disputes that have transformed the historic hillock—home to both ancient Hindu shrines and the 17th-century Sikkander Badusha dargah—into a political flashpoint.

The first layer surfaced earlier this year, when some Muslim organisations demanded that Thiruparankundram be renamed Sikkandar Malai, citing the presence of the dargah. The proposal was strongly opposed by Hindu groups, who argued that such a renaming undermined the sanctity of Thiruparankundram as the first among Lord Murugan’s six abodes. While the BJP initially staged protests and later stepped back, the issue remained alive politically. Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the DMK government of tacit support for the demand and urged Hindu devotees to unite, framing the matter within a broader consolidation of religious identity.

The second dispute emerged with Hindu activist Rama Ravikumar’s petition before the Madurai Bench seeking a shift in the location of the Deepam ritual. Justice G.R. Swaminathan directed authorities to light the lamp at Deepathoon atop the hill—departing from a century-old practice of lighting it at the Deepa Mandapam near Uchipillaiyar temple. However, the HR&CE Department followed the traditional custom, defying the court’s instructions and igniting Monday’s protests.

Together, the renaming demand and the Deepam ritual dispute have turned Thiruparankundram into a contested religious and political landscape—one where tradition, identity, and power now converge. What was once a symbol of coexistence has become a battleground of competing claims and narratives.

Barricades Pushed Down; Section 144 Imposed

Protesters attempted to climb the hill path, pushing aside barricades. A scuffle ensued, injuring two security personnel. In response, District Collector Praveen Kumar imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144, restricting public gatherings in the Thiruparankundram area to prevent further escalation.

CISF Stand-Off Intensifies Crisis

Following a renewed High Court directive permitting the petitioner to ascend the hill with six others under CISF protection, a 62-member CISF team arrived. Tensions rose again when City Police Commissioner Loganathan reportedly stopped the team from proceeding uphill, leading to arguments at the mountain pass. The CISF team later withdrew after being informed that the matter would be the first for hearing the next morning.

Sit-In Continues; BJP Functionary Faints Amid Chaos

Hindu Munnani and BJP cadres continued a sit-in near the hill entrance demanding adherence to the court order. A separate protest led by BJP functionary S.G. Surya turned chaotic when police intervened; Surya fainted during the scuffle and was attended to immediately. The disruptions delayed the Sokkapanai ritual, forcing a rerouted Swami Veedi Ula procession.