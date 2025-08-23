Hoax Bomb Threat In Uttarakhand: Student Wanted School Shut Ahead Of Exams

Just a day after a shocking incident in Kashipur where a Class 9 student shot his teacher, Uttarakhand witnessed another alarming episode. In Bajpur area of Udham Singh Nagar district, a 14-year-old student was caught on Friday after issuing a bomb threat to his school.

Police Conduct Search, Declare Hoax

The school management reported receiving an e-mail threatening to blow up the institution. Acting swiftly, a police team, along with sniffer dogs, searched the premises on Nainital Road. No suspicious object was found, and the threat was declared a hoax.

Panic Among Parents

The bomb threat caused panic in the area. Worried parents rushed to the school and took their children home after news of the scare spread.

Student Confesses Motive

The school management later caught the 14-year-old student behind the threat and handed him over to the police. After counselling, he was released into his parents’ custody.

According to Indrapreet Brar, secretary of the school’s management committee, the boy admitted that he had sent the threat mail because he was unable to prepare for exams and wanted the school closed.

Police Confirmation

Bajpur police station head Praveen Singh Koshyari confirmed the school had indeed received a bomb threat, but clarified it was a hoax.

Kashipur Shooting Still Fresh in Memory

The incident comes just a day after another disturbing event in Kashipur, where a student allegedly shot his teacher with a pistol after being scolded and slapped. The teacher remains in hospital in serious condition.