Himachal Pradesh Landslide Claims 4 Lives, Dozens Feared Trapped In Kullu’s Ani Block

Himachal Pradesh once again witnessed a massive landslide through Sharmani village in the Ghatu Panchayat of Ani development block, Nirmand, during the early hours of Tuesday, September 9. The incident occurred around 2 o’clock in the morning.

According to Gram Panchayat Pradhan Bhoga Ram, four members of the same family lost their lives, while one person remains missing. Panic has gripped the entire village, with residents living in fear as heavy rainfall continues in the region.

Rescue Efforts Underway Amid Relentless Rain

The local authorities of the region rushed to the site soon after knowing about the incident, and urged people to move to safer locations. Teams from the police, revenue, health, and public works departments are working around the clock to rescue those trapped under the debris. Several injured villagers have been shifted to Nirmand hospital for treatment. Officials confirmed that at least five people are still unaccounted for, and search operations are ongoing despite challenging weather conditions.

CM Sukhu Expresses Condolences

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. Taking to Twitter, he wrote that the loss of four family members and the disappearance of another in the Ghatu Panchayat was “extremely tragic and heart-wrenching.”

“This pain is unbearable for all of us. In this hour of grief, we stand firmly with the affected families,” Sukhu said. He assured that relief operations are being carried out on a war footing, injured persons are receiving medical care, and the district administration has been directed to submit a detailed report.

निरमंड की घाटू पंचायत में बादल फटने से शर्मानी गाँव में एक ही परिवार के चार सदस्यों का निधन, एक व्यक्ति के लापता होने तथा अन्य तीन के घायल होने का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद एवं हृदयविदारक है। यह पीड़ा हम सभी के लिए असहनीय है।



इस कठिन समय में, मैं प्रभावित परिवारों के प्रति अपनी गहरी… — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) September 9, 2025

Many Still Feared Trapped

The landslide struck while villagers were asleep, catching families off guard. Several people were buried under the rubble but later pulled out by rescue teams. Authorities are racing against time to find those still missing as continuous rainfall poses the risk of further landslides.

Weather Forecast Raises Concern

The Meteorological Department has predicted light rainfall in several districts, including Kangra, Shimla, and Chamba, on Tuesday afternoon. Similar weather conditions are expected to persist over the next four to five days, raising concerns about more such incidents in the state.

Meanwhile, in some relief for residents, the Chamba-Bharmour National Highway, blocked for weeks due to heavy rains and landslides, was reopened for small vehicles on Monday, September 8. The highway, closed since August, saw the movement of essential supplies like vegetables and ration items after restoration work. Officials said the route is expected to open for heavy vehicles within the next two days