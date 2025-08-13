Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHimachal: Flash Floods Ravage Ganvi, Banti, Kurpan Streams In Shimla And Kullu Districts

Himachal: Flash Floods Ravage Ganvi, Banti, Kurpan Streams In Shimla And Kullu Districts

Heavy rainfall in the Shrikhand hills caused flash floods in Shimla and Kullu districts, damaging infrastructure. A bridge collapsed in Ganvi, isolating villages and stranding vehicles.

By : ANI | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 11:51 PM (IST)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): Heavy rainfall over the Shrikhand hills late this afternoon triggered sudden flash floods in the Ganvi and Nanti streams of Shimla district and the Kurpan stream in Kullu district's Nirmand subdivision, causing large-scale damage to infrastructure and property.

The District Disaster Management Authority confirmed that people are safe in houses situated at the upper reaches. One HRTC (Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation) bus and an ambulance are stuck on the other side of the Ganvi rivulet. A motorable bridge in Ganvi has been totally damaged and collapsed.

The incident occurred at around 4 pm in the Ganvi area, located about 160 kilometres from the state capital, Shimla, when floodwaters surged through the Ganvi Khad, sweeping away a motorable bridge and a key pedestrian bridge linking the village. The police post building in Ganvi was buried under debris, while the village bus stand was destroyed. Several roadside eateries near the bus stop were also damaged, officials said.

In Ganvi, two sheds were washed away, while six sheds were flooded, and one house is at risk. The connectivity in three Gram Panchayats - Ganvi, Kiao and Koot has also been hampered.

Rampur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Harsh Amrender Singh confirmed that relief and rescue teams were rushed to the spot immediately after information was received. People have been evacuated to safer places.

"The situation turned severe due to heavy rainfall over the high Shrikhand hills," he said, adding that the rising waters forced villagers to flee their homes to safer areas.

In Kullu district's Nirmand subdivision, heavy rainfall near Shrikhand Mahadev and Bhimdwari areas triggered flooding in the Kurpan stream, sweeping away several pedestrian bridges connecting local villages.

Speaking to ANI, an eyewitness, Suresh, said, "This evening's flood in Ganvi khad caused a lot of damage. The bus stand and some shops were hit, and two bridges were washed away."

Another local resident, Ved Prakash, said, "At around 4.30 pm, a flood hit the Ganvi khad, sweeping away one motorable bridge and one pedestrian bridge. The bus stand and a roadside eatery were destroyed. The police post building has also been filled with debris." 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 11:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shimla Kullu Flash Floods HIMACHAL PRADESH
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Very Severe Consequences’: Trump’s Warning To Russia If Putin Refuses Ukraine Ceasefire In Alaska Summit
‘Very Severe Consequences’: Trump’s Warning If Putin Refuses Ukraine Ceasefire In Ala
India
SC’s New Bench To Hear Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Case Tomorrow As Relocation Ruling Sparks Protests
SC’s New Bench To Hear Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Case Tomorrow As Relocation Ruling Sparks Protests
World
ABP Exclusive: How Pakistan’s Terror Network Dodged FATF Scrutiny—JeM’s PKR 3.91-Billion ‘Digital Hawala’
ABP Exclusive: How Pakistan’s Terror Network Dodged FATF Scrutiny—JeM’s PKR 3.91-Billion ‘Digital Hawala’
India
China’s Wang Yi To Visit India On Monday, Meet NSA Doval, EAM Jaishankar Amid Signs Of Thaw In Ties: Report
China’s Wang Yi To Visit India On Monday, Meet NSA Doval, EAM Jaishankar Amid Signs Of Thaw In Ties: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Haryana Violence: Violent Clashes Erupt in Nuh, Haryana Over Parking Dispute | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Alleges Voter ID Duplication by BJP Leaders | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Uri; One Soldier Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Preparations in Full Swing for Independence Day; Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor in Delhi | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Political Turmoil Over Voter List Revision and Allegations of Vote Fraud Shake Indian Parliament | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget